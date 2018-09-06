Tri-Cities artist sheds worry, fear in new exhibition

A new exhibition is opening Friday in Richland, featuring a Tri-City artist whose work has served as a source of personal healing.
The exhibition, titled The Shedding, opens at 6 p.m. at DrewBoy Creative, 285 Williams Blvd.
It’s a collection of acrylics, watercolors and mixed media by Denise Bowles, who’s dealt with several autoimmune diseases.
Sometimes, illness left her unable to hold a brush. But her mind stayed on her work.
“I would research my way back to health and in that process learn so much about my body, what was going wrong, and what I could do to help it, and when I came out the other side I was ready to produce,” she said in a statement.
She added that, “I am honored to share my journey, my healing,” and hopes to inspire others “so that they can find their way towards recovery.”
The name of the show is a reference to shedding away worries and focusing on living.
Bowles has exhibited around the Tri-Cities and beyond.
Her work will be on display at DrewBoy through Sept. 23.
The Friday opening reception runs 6 to 9 p.m. and includes music by Zilliox.
A $4 donation is suggested at the door.
Comments