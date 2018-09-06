Tri-City things to do for Sept. 7-16

fri | Sept. 7
Art
KHS Alumni Artists Show/Sale & TC Cancer Center Fundraiser, 5-8 p.m., 2715 Leslie Rd., Richland. Call 509-627-1154.
Working Through It--35 Years Art Show Opening Reception, 6-8 p.m., Allied Arts Association Gallery, 89 Lee Blvd., Richland. Free. Meet the artists, Larry Metcalf and Tom Chet Hausken, of this groundbreaking exhibit. Enjoy refreshments. Call 509-943-9815.
Comedy
Jay Hollingsworth, 8-9:30 p.m., Joker’s, 624 Wellsian Way, Richland. Tickets: $10. Call 509-943-1173.
Dance
Open Dancing Fridays, 6-9 p.m., Pasco Eagles Club, 2829 W. Sylvester St., Pasco. Cost: $6. Non-members welcome. Call 509-586-7609.
Film
Planetarium shows, “Two Small Pieces of Glass: The Amazing Telescope”, 7 p.m., and “Bad Astronomy: Myths and Misconceptions”, 8 p.m., CBC’s Bechtel National Planetarium, 2600 N. 20th Ave., Pasco. Cost: $6 adults; $5 seniors; $3 ages 6-12; free for 5 and under. Call 509-542-4515.
Misc.
Books & Vines benefiting The Children’s Reading Foundation, 5:30-9 p.m., Bookwalter Winery, 874 Tulip Lane, Richland. Tickets: $150 person; $1200 table sponsorship. Call 509-222-7323.
Clams & Blues, 5:30-10 p.m., The Edge Steakhouse, 314 Underwood St., Kennewick. Tickets: $100 per person; $750 for table of eight. Clam buffet dinner and live music and dancing by Blues Band Tuck Foster and the Tumbling Dice. Call 509-735-5559.
Wheelin’ Walla Walla Weekend, 9 a.m.-9 p.m., Downtown Walla Walla, Walla Walla. Stroll Main Street where nearly 400 cars and motorcycles are on display and line the street from Palouse to Sixth Street.
Nightlife
Andru Gomez, 7:30-9:30 p.m., Tagaris, 844 Tulip Ln., Richland. Free. Call 509-628-0020.
Eddie Manzanares, 7-9 p.m., Budd’s Broiler, 450 Columbia Point Dr., Richland. Call 509-946-8178.
Karl Blau, 7-10 p.m., Brewminatti, 713 6th St., Prosser. Tickets: $14 advance; $19 day of show.
Kenny Day, 5-8 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Free. Call 509-946-9328.
World’s Finest, 9 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Call 509-946-9328.
Sports
Portland Winterhawks vs Tri-City Americans, 7:05 p.m., Toyota Center, 7000 W. Grandridge Blvd., Kennewick. Tickets: $10.
Seattle Thunderbirds vs Kootenay Ice, 3 p.m., Toyota Center, 7000 W. Grandridge Blvd., Kennewick. Tickets: $10.
Talks & Readings
The Underground Book Club Meeting, 7-8:45 p.m., Adventures Underground, 1391 George Washington Way, Richland. Free. Call 509-946-9893.
Theater
‘The Odd Couple’, 8 p.m., Richland Players, 608 the Parkway, Richland. The female version of Neil Simon’s hilarious contemporary comic classic. Cost: $12 for seniors, students and military; $15 for adults.
sat | Sept. 8
Art
KHS Alumni Artists Show/Sale & TC Cancer Center Fundraiser, 9 a.m.-5 p.m., 2715 Leslie Rd., Richland. Call 509-627-1154.
Comedy
Jay Hollingsworth, 8-9:30 p.m., Joker’s, 624 Wellsian Way, Richland. Tickets: $10. Call 509-943-1173.
Film
Planetarium shows, “Secret Lives of Stars”, 2 p.m., and “Oasis In Space”, 3 p.m., CBC’s Bechtel National Planetarium, 2600 N. 20th Ave., Pasco. Cost: $6 adults; $5 seniors; $3 ages 6-12; free for 5 and under. Call 509-542-4515.
‘I’ll Push You’, 7-8:30 p.m., Gesa Power House Theatre, 111 N. Sixth Ave., Walla Walla. Tickets: $15 reserved seating; $10 students. This documentary covers the struggle of the 35-day, 500-mile wheelchair journey of two best friends across mountains, deserts, hills, and valleys and features perspectives from family and friends. Call 509-529-6500.
Misc.
Fiery Foods Festival, 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Downtown Pasco, Fourth Avenue and Lewis Street, Bold flavors, exciting cultures and a celebration of food, fun and music.
Riverfest Tri-Cities, 11 a.m.-3 p.m., Columbia Park, 5111 Columbia Park Trail, Kennewick. Free. A fun and educational family event, will feature exhibitors, vendors and entertainment to showcase all the benefits of the rivers and the hydrosystem. Call 503-547-9755.
Scouting Extravaganza 2018, 9 a.m.-1 p.m., Howard Amon Park, 900 Amon Park Rd. N, Richland. Free. Call 509-438-9041.
STEAM Family Fun Workshop: “WEATHER”, 10 a.m.-12 a.m., The Reach, 1943 Columbia Park Trail, Richland. Tickets: $10 adults; $6 seniors, military and students; 5 and under and Reach members free. Fun activities using science, technology, engineering, art and math to measure and predict the weather and learn about the atmosphere. Call 509-943-4100.
Tons of Trucks, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Peanuts Park, 109 S 4th Ave., Pasco. Call 509-545-3456.
Wheels on the Ave. Show & Shine, 8 a.m.-3 p.m., Historic Downtown Kennewick. Featuring a Show & Shine, Poker Walk, Wood Working Show, an Alley Sale, live music, local food and novelty vendors and more. Free for spectators. Info & Registration: wheelsontheave.org.
Wheelin’ Walla Walla Weekend, 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Downtown Walla Walla, Walla Walla.
Music
Mid-Columbia Symphony presents “Bernstein at 100”, 7:30-9:30 p.m., Richland High School, 930 Long Ave., Richland. Tickets: $10-$56. Call 509-943-6602.
Nightlife
Andru Gomez, 5-8 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Free. Call 509-946-9328.
Caleb Twidell, 7-9 p.m., Budd’s Broiler, 450 Columbia Point Dr., Richland. Call 509-946-8178.
Classic Rock & Cigars, 5-10 p.m., Clover Island Inn, 435 Clover Island Dr, Kennewick. Tickets: $15 in advance; $20 at the gate. Two tribute bands playing outdoors at the Clover Island Inn in Kennewick and a huge ‘cigar bar’.
Dandu w/Wabi Sabi, 9 p.m., 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Jazz fusion from Denver. Call 509-946-9328.
Old Dominion, 7 p.m., Pendleton Convention Center, 1601 Westgate, Pendleton.
Patrick McHenry, 7-10 p.m., Tagaris, 844 Tulip Ln., Richland. Free. Call 509-628-0020.
Sports
Spokane Chiefs vs Tri-City Americans, 7:05 p.m., Toyota Center, 7000 W. Grandridge Blvd., Kennewick. Tickets: $10.
Kootenay Ice vs Portland Winterhawks, 3 p.m., Toyota Center, 7000 W. Grandridge Blvd., Kennewick. Tickets: $10.
Theater
‘The Odd Couple’, 8 p.m., Richland Players, 608 the Parkway, Richland. The female version of Neil Simon’s hilarious contemporary comic classic. Cost: $12 for seniors, students and military; $15 for adults.
sun | Sept. 9
Dance
Afternoon Ballroom Dancing, 1-4 p.m. Pasco Eagles Club, 2829 W. Sylvester St., Pasco. Cost: $7. Dance or listen to your favorite tunes with live swing music. Call 509-946-6276.
Argentine Tango Practica, 4-6 p.m., Salsa con Rumba, 5601 W. Clearwater Suite 110, Keenewick. Cost: $5. All skill levels are welcome. Call 831-214-3021.
Theater
‘The Odd Couple’, 2 p.m., Richland Players, 608 the Parkway, Richland. The female version of Neil Simon’s hilarious contemporary comic classic. Cost: $12 for seniors, students and military; $15 for adults.
mon | Sept. 10
Dance
Argentine Tango Level 1, 7:30-8:30 p.m., Richland Community Center, 500 Amon Park Dr., Richland. Cost: $30.50/$38.25. No partner necessary. Learn the basics of leading and following along with the 8-count basic, ochos, turns and more. Call 831-214-3021.
Music
Open Mic/Band showcase hosted by Barefoot Randy, 7 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Free. Full backline of gear includes drums, bass amp, guitar amp, piano and full PA. Call 509-946-9328..
tue | Sept. 11
Dance
Dance Lessons for Singles and Couples, 6:30-7:30 p.m., Pasco Eagles Club, 2829 W. Sylvester St., Pasco. Cost: $6. Members and guests welcome. Call 509-586-7609.
Misc.
Open Mic Night @ AU Records!, 5-8 p.m., Adventures Underground, 1391 George Washington Way, Richland. Free. Open mic for comedians, every style of music, spoken word, poetry, storytelling, 5-minute lectures on any topics -- all around variety. Call 509-946-9893.
Talks & Readings
Lake Lewis Chapter of the Ice Age Floods Lecture, 7 p.m., Benton PUD Auditorium, 2721 West 10th Ave., Kennewick. Free. Nick Zentner, geology professor from Central Washington University will present a lecture that poses the question: Were humans around to witness any of the great Ice Age floods? Call 509-430-0990.
wed | Sept. 12
Misc.
Dungeons & Dragons Encounters + D&D Adventurers League, 6-8:30 p.m., Adventures Underground, 1391 George Washington Way, Richland. Free. Call 509-946-9893.
Music
Jazz Jam Night, 8 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Free. Jazz jams with some of the region’s finest up and coming talent! Call 509-946-9328.
The Mary Lou and Stevie Show, 6-8 p.m. Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Jazz standards, show tunes, slow and dreamy ballads, and blues. Call 509-946-9328.
Talks & Readings
Climate Science on Tap, 7-9 p.m., Ice Harbor Brewing, 206 N. Benton St., Kennewick. Free. Learn about how past climates help us understand the current climate change.Call 509-375-3435.
Genealogy Websites, 7-8:30 p.m., Benton PUD Auditorium, 2721 West 10th Ave., Kennewick. Free. The Tri-City Genealogical Society will provide an overview of 14 premium family history websites that are searchable for free at any family history center. Call 509-943-9322.
thu | Sept. 13
Art
Watercolor Quick and Easy with Chris Blevins - Hummingbird, 6-8:30 p.m., Art on the Columbia, 830 N Columbia Center Blvd. Suite B2, Kennewick. Cost: $40. Suitable for the absolute beginner. All supplies provided. Call 509-430-8633.
Comedy
DC Malone, 8-9:30 p.m., Joker’s, 624 Wellsian Way, Richland. Tickets: $10. Call 509-943-1173.
Dance
Girls Night Out, 9:30 p.m.-1:30 a.m., Joker’s, 624 Wellsian Way, Richland. Cover: $5 for guys after 11 p.m. Call 509-943-1173.
Misc.
Craft Beer & Cigar Thursdays, 6:30-9 p.m., White Bluffs Brewing, 2000 Logston Blvd., Richland. For more details call White Bluffs at 509-578-4558 or The Educated Cigar at 509-205-2876. 21 and over only.
Little Explorers - Fabulous Feathers, 10:30-11:30 a.m., The Reach, 1943 Columbia Park Trail, Richland. Preschoolers, siblings, and parents will learn all about our feathers friends. There will be time to read stories, sing songs, create crafts and enjoy activities. Cost is $10 per family (up to four); $2 additional members; free for Reach members.
Geeks Who Drink, pub trivia, 8 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Free. Call 509-946-9328.
Open Board Game Night, 5-8:45 p.m., Adventures Underground, 1391 George Washington Way, Richland. Free. Bring your own game, or play one of the dozens we have in our board game library. Call 509-946-9893.
Music
Jeff Peterson, 5-6:30 p.m., Historic Downtown Kennewick, 101 W. Kennewick Ave., Kennewick. Free. Call 509-582-7221.
Washington Old Time Fiddlers, 7-10 p.m., Knights of Columbus, 2500 Chester Rd., Richland. Free and suitable for all ages. Call 509-591-0710.
Nightlife
Bibster, 10 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Hip hop from PDX. Call 509-946-9328.
Talks & Readings
Tri-City Photography Club, 6:30-8:30 p.m., Benton PUD Auditorium, 2721 West 10th Ave., Kennewick. Meeting is free; Club membership dues-$25/yr.
fri | Sept. 14
Comedy
DC Malone, 8-9:30 p.m., Joker’s, 624 Wellsian Way, Richland. Tickets: $10. Call 509-943-1173.
Dance
Open Dancing Fridays, 6-9 p.m., Pasco Eagles Club, 2829 W. Sylvester St., Pasco. Cost: $6. Non-members welcome. Call 509-586-7609.
Film
Planetarium shows, “Dynamic Earth”, 7 p.m., and “Black Holes: the Other Side of Infinity”, 8 p.m., CBC’s Bechtel National Planetarium, 2600 N. 20th Ave., Pasco. Cost: $6 adults; $5 seniors; $3 ages 6-12; free for 5 and under. Call 509-542-4515.
Nightlife
Cindy & Sally, 5-8 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Free. Feel good favorites. Call 509-946-9328.
Heart and Soul, 8-11 p.m., At Michele’s, 2323 Henderson Loop, Richland. No cover. Heart and Soul is a jazz quintet featuring American jazz and pop standards of the 20th Century.
Shannon McNally, 7-10 p.m., Brewminatti, 713 6th St., Prosser. Tickets: $15 advance; $20 day of show.
TC Latin Fusion Band, 7:30-9:30 p.m., Tagaris, 844 Tulip Ln., Richland. Free. Call 509-628-0020.
Trevor Green, 9 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Call 509-946-9328.
Talks & Readings
Urban Poets Society Presents: Open Mic Night!, 7-8:45 p.m., Adventures Underground, 1391 George Washington Way, Richland. Free. Call 509-946-9893.
Theater
‘MAMMA MIA!’, 7:30-9:30 p.m., Princess Theatre, 1228 Meade Ave., Prosser. Tickets: $13-$15. Call 509-786-2180.
‘The Odd Couple’, 8 p.m., Richland Players, 608 the Parkway, Richland. The female version of Neil Simon’s hilarious contemporary comic classic. Cost: $12 for seniors, students and military; $15 for adults.
sat | Sept. 15
Art
Gail Roadhouse Artist Live Demonstration, noon.-3 p.m., Wild Birds Unlimited, 474 Keene Rd., Richland. Watch her create your favorite birds during the event. Call 509-579-5440.
Comedy
DC Malone, 8-9:30 p.m., Joker’s, 624 Wellsian Way, Richland. Tickets: $10. Call 509-943-1173.
Film
‘The Love Bug’, 11 a.m.-1 p.m., Princess Theatre, 1228 Meade Ave., Prosser. Free. Rated G. Call 509-786-2180.
Planetarium shows, “Kaluoka’hina: the Enchanted Reef”, 2 p.m., and “The Life of Trees”, 3 p.m., CBC’s Bechtel National Planetarium, 2600 N. 20th Ave., Pasco. Cost: $6 adults; $5 seniors; $3 ages 6-12; free for 5 and under. Call 509-542-4515.
Misc.
West Richland Harvest Festival 2018, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Flat Top Park, West Richland. Free kids activities, food booths, live entertainment, vendors. Fun for all. BBQ lunch fundraiser for Benton County Fire District #4.
Nightlife
Badger Mountain Dry Band, 5-8 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Free. Call 509-946-9328.
Duende Libre, 7-10 p.m., Tagaris, 844 Tulip Ln., Richland. Free. Latin fusion from Seattle. Call 509-628-0020.
Half Step Down, 9 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. All star blues rock from Tri-Cities. Call 509-946-9328.
Kate and the Crocodiles, 7-8:30 p.m., Gesa Power House Theatre, 111 N. Sixth Ave., Walla Walla. Tickets: $35 reserved seating. A Portland-based quartet who perform stunning indie rock originals and covers, early jazz and jazz standards, reinventions of ’70s and ’80s rock as ballads, classical art songs mixed with rock (yes really), and other surprises from far and wide. Call 509-529-6500.
Sports
Spokane Chiefs at Tri-City Americans, 7:05 p.m., Toyota Center, 7000 W. Grandridge Blvd., Kennewick. Tickets: $10.
Theater
‘MAMMA MIA!’, 7:30-9:30 p.m., Princess Theatre, 1228 Meade Ave., Prosser. Tickets: $13-$15. Call 509-786-2180.
‘The Odd Couple’, 8 p.m., Richland Players, 608 the Parkway, Richland. The female version of Neil Simon’s hilarious contemporary comic classic. Cost: $12 for seniors, students and military; $15 for adults.
sun | Sept. 16
Dance
Afternoon Jazz for dancing/listening, 1-4 p.m., Pasco Eagles Club, 2829 W. Sylvester St., Pasco. Cost: $7 members; $10 non-members. Dance or listen to your favorite tunes with live jazz/swing music. Call 509-943-9414.
Music
Michael Salgado, 2 p.m., Eastern Oregon Trade and Event Center, 1705 E. Airport Rd., Hermiston. Tickets: $35.
Theater
Auditions: ‘The Best Christmas Pageant Ever’, 6-9 p.m., Princess Theatre, 1228 Meade Ave., Prosser. This delightful comedy features plenty of great roles for children and adults, a few favorite Christmas Carols, and a lot of laughs! Call 509-786-2180.
‘MAMMA MIA!’, 2:30-4:30 p.m., Princess Theatre, 1228 Meade Ave., Prosser. Tickets: $13-$15. Call 509-786-2180.
‘The Odd Couple’, 2 p.m., Richland Players, 608 the Parkway, Richland. The female version of Neil Simon’s hilarious contemporary comic classic. Cost: $12 for seniors, students and military; $15 for adults.
Send us your events
You can self-post your entertainment listings on our online calendar at calendar.tricityherald.com.
Deadline is 10 days before publication date.
Comments