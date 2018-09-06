Portland band World’s Finest to rock Richland

Portland band World’s Finest will perform Friday at Emerald of Siam in Richland.
Music starts at 9 p.m. Cover is $8.
The band got its start as an acoustic duo, but has grown to include six members on guitar, banjo, saxophone, bass, keys, drums and vocals.
“With a songwriting style rooted in Americana, the band banks on their ability to transcend genres of all kinds. String-centric and bluegrass-inspired compositions seamlessly transition into three-dimensional psytrance, funk, and dub soundscapes, leaving their audience with a full circle experience of emotion and dance,” a news release said.
Emerald is at 1314 Jadwin Ave.
