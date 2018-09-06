Getty Images/iStockphoto
Mid-Columbia Symphony to honor music of Leonard Bernstein in season opener

Tri-City Herald

September 06, 2018 05:57 PM

Mid-Columbia Symphony will kick off its 2018-19 season with a performance Saturday in Richland.

The concert, at 7:30 p.m. in the auditorium at Richland High School, will feature the music of Leonard Bernstein in honor of the 100th anniversary of his birth.

The late Bernstein was a famed composer and conductor known for works from “West Side Story” to “Candide.”

The symphony includes 80 musicians under the direction of Nicholas Wallin.

Other symphony concerts this season include:

▪  “Rome, the Eternal City,” featuring excerpts from the opera “Tosca,” on Nov. 10.

▪  “Final Works,” featuring the last works of four composers, on Jan. 27.

▪  “Debuts,” featuring winners of the Young Artist Competition, on March 23.

▪  “Landmark Resistance,” centering on Shostakovich’s Symphony No. 7 “Leningrad,” on June 1.

Tickets start at $10. They’re available at midcolumbiasymphony.org, by calling 509-943-6602 and at the symphony office at 1177 Jadwin Ave, Richland.

Richland High is at 930 Long Ave.

