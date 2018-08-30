Board game convention to raise money for homeless teens

A 48-hour board game convention this weekend in Pasco will raise money for My Friends Place, the Tri-Cities’ only teen homeless shelter.
The event, called “conFUSEcon,” is Sept. 1-2 at the Pasco Red Lion.
The nonprofit Tri-City Area Gaming is coordinating.
“We’ll have a bunch of games on hand and available to check out from our game library. In addition, you should feel free to bring a game that you'd like to play or teach to other people,” the event’s website says.
Giveaways and a silent auction also are planned.
For more information, go to http://confusecon.com.
