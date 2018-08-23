Tumbleweed Music Festival set Labor Day weekend in Richland

The 22th annual Tumbleweed Music Festival is Labor Day weekend at Howard Amon Park in Richland.
The event, which celebrates acoustic music, draws performers from the Pacific Northwest and beyond.
“Listen, sing and dance to folk, sea chanteys, bluegrass, blues, Celtic music and more. Try your hand at the open mic stage, take part in a singalong, learn the history behind your favorite folk songs or attend one of the many other free workshops,” organizers said in a news release.
A variety of food and craft vendors also will be on hand.
The festival is family-friendly, and almost all performances and activities are free.
Tumbleweed kicks off with a concert at 6:30 p.m. Aug. 31, featuring up-and-coming local bands.
The festival continues from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sept. 1-2, with performances and workshops.
On Sept. 2, an evening benefit concert runs from 7 to 10:30 p.m. and features Mare Wakefield and Nomad, Seastar, and Heidi Muller and Bob Webb. Cost is $10 for adults, $8 for seniors and teens. Children are admitted for free.
On Sept. 3, a concert celebrating “Roots” and featuring multiple musicians is at 6:30 p.m., followed by a benefit contra dance at 8 p.m.
Admission to the dance is $8 for adults and $5 for seniors and teens.
The festival is put on by Three Rivers Folklife Society and co-sponsored by the city of Richland.
More online: tumbleweedfest.com.
