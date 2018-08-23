These Grammy-winning country legends are coming to Kennewick

Country legends The Oak Ridge Boys are bringing their beloved Christmas tour to Kennewick.
They’ll take the stage at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 6 at the Toyota Center. Tickets go on sale Friday.
The Oak Ridge Boys are known for the multi-platinum “Elvira,” along with a slew of other hits, from “Bobbie Sue” to “Thank God For Kids.” The band has five Grammy Awards, plus multiple CMA, ACM and Dove Awards.
The Oak Ridge Boys are part of the Grand Ole Opry and the Country Music Hall Of Fame.
The Christmas show includes a mix of traditional and contemporary songs, a news release said. A highlight is the “rocking chair” segment, in which the guys reflect on Christmas while rocking in front of a fireplace.
“Every year I look forward to taking our Christmas tour all over the USA. I hope everyone will come out this year and celebrate Christmas with The Oak Ridge Boys,” lead singer Duane Allen said in the news release.
Tickets are $35 to $75. They go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at yourtoyotacenter.com, the box office or 1-800-745-3000.
