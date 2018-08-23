International Bigfoot Conference coming to Kennewick

Bigfoot legend Bob Gimlin is scheduled to appear at this year’s International Bigfoot Conference & Film Festival in Kennewick.
The event is Aug. 31 to Sept. 2 at the Three Rivers Convention Center.
Gimlin, a Yakima native, traveled to California in 1967 to hunt for Bigfoot with his friend, Roger Patterson.
They shot what became known as the Patterson-Gimlin film – famed footage of a large creature running on two legs along a creekbed.
Other guests and speakers range from author Lyle Blackburn to Adam Davies from the Travel Channel’s “Expedition Unknown.”
Cost is $45 for adults and $25 for kids 12 and younger for a three-day pass. One-day passes are $25 at the door, subject to availability.
For the full line-up and tickets, go to www.internationalbigfootconference.com.
