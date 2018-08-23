Tickets on sale for Rude Mechanicals gala

Tickets are on sale now for The Rude Mechanicals first-ever gala fundraiser.
The event is Sept. 29 at Frichette Winery in Benton City.
Early bird tickets are $85 through Sept. 1. After that date, the price goes up to $100. Tickets are available at rmtheatre.org.
The Rude Mechanicals is a Tri-City theater company dedicated to Shakespeare and Shakespeare-inspired works.
The gala will feature a menu inspired by Shakespeare’s plays. A wine ring-toss, face painting, silent auction, live auction, entertainment and a Midsummer Night’s Dream dessert bar also are planned.
