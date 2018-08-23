Tri-City things to do for Aug. 24-Sept. 3

Did you know you can search our online calendar?
fri | Aug. 24
Comedy
Jeff Richards, 8-9:30 p.m., Joker’s, 624 Wellsian Way, Richland. Tickets: $10. Call 509-943-1173.
Dance
Open Dancing Fridays, 6-9 p.m., Pasco Eagles Club, 2829 W. Sylvester St., Pasco. Cost: $6. Non-members welcome. Call 509-586-7609.
Film
Planetarium shows, “Fractal Explorations”, 7 p.m., and “Supervolcanoes”, 8 p.m., CBC’s Bechtel National Planetarium, 2600 N. 20th Ave., Pasco. Cost: $6 adults; $5 seniors; $3 ages 6-12; free for 5 and under. Call 509-542-4515.
Misc.
Flying Legends of Victory Tour, 2-6 p.m., Bergstrom Aircraft, Inc., 4102 N. Stearman Ave., Pasco. Tickets: $10 per person; $20 family of four. One of the most iconic bombers of WWII, the B-17G ‘Sentimental Journey,’ will be on public exhibition at the Tri-Cities Airport. Call 480-462-2992.
Nightlife
Bret Michaels, 7:30 p.m., Benton County Fairgrounds, 1500 S. Oak St., Kennewick. Tickets: $25 reserved seating; General admission free with fair admission.
Carter Freeman, 6:30-9:30 p.m., The Kitchen at Barnard Griffin, 878 Tulip Ln., Richland. No cover. Call 509-627-0266.
Evan Egerer, 7:30-9:30 p.m., Tagaris, 844 Tulip Ln., Richland. Free. Call 509-628-0020.
JD Kindle, 5-8 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Free. Country. Call 509-946-9328.
Liz Longley, 7-10 p.m., Brewminatti, 713 6th St., Prosser. Tickets: $15 Advance; $20 Day of show.
Rice w/The Monties, 9 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Rock. Call 509-946-9328.
Theater
‘9 to 5: The Musical’, 7-9:30 p.m., Gesa Power House Theatre, 111 N. Sixth Ave., Walla Walla. Tickets: $45-$20 reserved seating. Call 509-529-6500.
Sports
Horse Heaven Round-Up Rodeo, 7 p.m., Benton County Fairgrounds, 1500 S. Oak St., Kennewick. Tickets: $10 reserved seating; General admission free with fair admission.
sat | Aug. 25
Art
Steampunk Lady Watercolor Workshop with Chris Blevins, 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m., Art on the Columbia, 830 N Columbia Center Blvd. Suite B2, Kennewick. Cost: $75. Gears and timepieces and lots of steampunk fun. Some watercolor experience is probably best for this workshop. Please note, supplies are not provided.
Comedy
Jeff Richards, 8-9:30 p.m., Joker’s, 624 Wellsian Way, Richland. Tickets: $10. Call 509-943-1173.
Film
Planetarium shows, “Planet Nine”, 2 p.m., and “Cell! Cell! Cell!”, 3 p.m., CBC’s Bechtel National Planetarium, 2600 N. 20th Ave., Pasco. Cost: $6 adults; $5 seniors; $3 ages 6-12; free for 5 and under. Call 509-542-4515.
“The Wizard of Oz”, 9 a.m.-noon, Fairchild Cinema, 5020 Convention Drive, Pasco. Tickets: $10. A special fundraising event for the Academy of Children’s Theatre. Call 509-943-6027
Misc.
Flying Legends of Victory Tour, 2-6 p.m., Bergstrom Aircraft, Inc., 4102 N. Stearman Ave., Pasco. Tickets: $10 per person; $20 family of four. One of the most iconic bombers of WWII, the B-17G ‘Sentimental Journey,’ will be on public exhibition at the Tri-Cities Airport. Call 480-462-2992.
Prosser Beer & Whiskey Festival, 5-10 p.m., Prosser Wine and Food Park, 2840 Lee Rd., Prosser. Tickets: $40-$75. Over 25 breweries, distilleries, food vendors, live music and more. Call 509-786-3177.
Music
Jeff Peterson, 9:30-11:30 a.m., Pasco Farmers’ Market, S 4th Ave. W. Columbia St., Pasco. Free. Call 509-528-8131.
Nightlife
Elwood, 5-8 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Free. Call 509-946-9328.
Lounging at the Loft Summer Music Series, 6-9 p.m., Winemakers Loft, 357 Port Ave., Prosser. Cover: $10. Hosted by Ginkgo Forest Winery. Enjoy music by Into the Drift. Call 509-786-1509.
Ruido Instinto, 9 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Latin rock band. Call 509-946-9328.
Steve Haberman, 6-9 p.m., Mezzo Thai Fusion, 110 Gage Blvd., Richland. Jazz. Call 509-491-3400.
Tuck Foster and the Tumbling Dice, 7-10 p.m., Tagaris, 844 Tulip Ln., Richland. Free.
Sports
Horse Heaven Round-Up Rodeo, 7 p.m., Benton County Fairgrounds, 1500 S. Oak St., Kennewick. Tickets: $10 reserved seating; General admission free with fair admission.
Theater
‘9 to 5: The Musical’, 2-4:30 p.m. and 7-9:30 p.m., Gesa Power House Theatre, 111 N. Sixth Ave., Walla Walla. Tickets: $45-$20 reserved seating. Call 509-529-6500.
sun | Aug. 26
Misc.
Flying Legends of Victory Tour, 2-6 p.m., Bergstrom Aircraft, Inc., 4102 N. Stearman Ave., Pasco. Tickets: $10 per person; $20 family of four. One of the most iconic bombers of WWII, the B-17G ‘Sentimental Journey,’ will be on public exhibition at the Tri-Cities Airport. Call 480-462-2992.
Music
Summer Recital, 2-3:30 p.m., Richland Public Library, 955 Northgate Dr., Richland. Free. Classical guitar solos, duets and quartet featuring Michael LeFevre, Michael Edmondsen, Stella Kosim and Robert Viershilling. Call 509-947-1589.
Theater
Auditions for the Musical: ‘The Mystery of Edwin Drood’, 3-7 p.m., Tri-Cities Academy of Ballet and Music, 21 Aaron Dr., Richland. Actors should prepare a 16-32 measure musical selection in the style of the show, and bring music for accompanist. Sign up is required for an audition spot: https://goo.gl/forms/dA5dRNaoIQQF447Y2. Call 509-948-2544.
‘9 to 5: The Musical’, 2-4:30 p.m., Gesa Power House Theatre, 111 N. Sixth Ave., Walla Walla. Tickets: $45-$20 reserved seating. Call 509-529-6500.
mon | Aug. 27
Dance
Argentine Tango Level 1, 7:30-8:30 p.m., Richland Community Center, 500 Amon Park Dr., Richland. Cost: $30.50/$38.25. Beginning Argentine Tango, no partner necessary. Learn the basics of leading and following along with the 8-count basic, ochos, turns and more. Call 831-214-3021.
Music
Open Mic/Band showcase hosted by Barefoot Randy, 7 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Free. Full backline of gear includes drums, bass amp, guitar amp, piano and full PA. Call 509-946-9328.
tue | Aug. 28
Dance
Dance Lessons for Singles and Couples, 6:30-7:30 p.m., Pasco Eagles Club, 2829 W. Sylvester St., Pasco. Cost: $6. Members and guests welcome. Call 509-586-7609.
Introduction to TapDance, 1-2 p.m., Tri-Cities Academy of Ballet and Music, 21 Aaron Dr., Richland. Cost: 1st class free; $12 a class. Open to all ages. Call 509-375-1898.
wed | Aug. 29
Misc.
Dungeons & Dragons Encounters + D&D Adventurers League, 6-8:30 p.m., Adventures Underground, 1391 George Washington Way, Richland. Free. Call 509-946-9893.
Music
Jazz Jam Night, 8 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Free. Jazz jams with some of the region’s finest up and coming talent! Call 509-946-9328.
Sundown in Tri-Town, 4:30-8:30 p.m., Volunteer Park, 1125 N. 4th Ave., Pasco. Free. Live music and acts, farmers market, food vendors, booths, activities and beer garden.
The Mary Lou and Stevie Show, 6-8 p.m. Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Jazz standards, show tunes, slow and dreamy ballads, and blues. Call 509-946-9328.
Talks & Readings
Climate Science on Tap, 7-9 p.m., Ice Harbor Brewing, 206 N. Benton St., Kennewick. Join us as we learn about how past climates help us understand the current climate change. Informal discussion with plenty of time for questions and information exchange. Call 509-375-3435.
thu | Aug. 30
Comedy
Patrick Garrity, 8-9:30 p.m., Joker’s, 624 Wellsian Way, Richland. Tickets: $10. Through characters, impressions and real-life situations, Patrick tells energized stories about being in the military, growing up a younger brother & why Irish don’t trash talk. Call 509-943-1173.
Misc.
Geeks Who Drink, pub trivia, 8 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Free. Call 509-946-9328.
Open Board Game Night, 5-8:45 p.m., Adventures Underground, 1391 George Washington Way, Richland. Free. All are welcome to join us for board games, card games, chess and more. Bring your own game, or play one of the dozens we have in our board game library. Call 509-946-9893.
Teal the Bridge Celebration, 7-9 p.m., Clover Island Inn, 435 Clover Island Dr, Kennewick. Free. Bridge lighting ceremony at dusk. Call 509-737-3413.
fri | Aug. 31
Comedy
Patrick Garrity, 8-9:30 p.m., Joker’s, 624 Wellsian Way, Richland. Tickets: $10. Call 509-943-1173.
Dance
Open Dancing Fridays, 6-9 p.m., Pasco Eagles Club, 2829 W. Sylvester St., Pasco. Cost: $6. Non-members welcome. Call 509-586-7609.
Film
Planetarium shows, “Secrets of the Sun”, 7 p.m., and “Stars of the Pharaohs”, 8 p.m., CBC’s Bechtel National Planetarium, 2600 N. 20th Ave., Pasco. Cost: $6 adults; $5 seniors; $3 ages 6-12; free for 5 and under. Call 509-542-4515.
Misc.
Sunset at Southridge, 5:30-8 p.m., Southridge Sports & Events Complex, 2901 Southridge Blvd., Kennewick. Free. Live entertainment and kids activities. Every food vendor offers a $7 dinner special that includes a free carousel ride.
2018 Tri-Cities Salsa Congress, 10 p.m.-3 a.m., Red Lion Hotel Columbia Center, 1101 N. Columbia Center Blvd., Kennewick. Tickets: $45-$109. An event where dancers of all ages and levels can come together and participate in dance workshops, evening social dancing, and performances. Register online at www.tricitiessalsacongress.com.
Music
Tumbleweed Music Festival, 6:30-10 p.m., Howard Amon Park, Richland. Over 100 performances by musicians from throughout the Pacific Northwest. Listen, sing and dance to folk music, sea chanteys, bluegrass, blues, Celtic music, and more. All events are free except the Saturday evening concert and Sunday dance. Info: www.tumbleweedfest.com.
Nightlife
Dave Matthews Band, 5 p.m., Gorge Amphitheatre, 754 Silica Rd. Northwest, George. Tickets: $49.50-$115.
Gregory Rawlins, 5-8 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Free. Rawlins’ influences draw from a mash-up of classic rock, early country music, and the Seattle grunge wave of the early 1990s’ genres. Call 509-946-9328.
The Side Project, 7:30-9:30 p.m., Tagaris, 844 Tulip Ln., Richland. Free. Call 509-628-0020.
Sister Speak/Eddie Kramer/Chris Baron, 9 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Acoustic Pop/Americana from CA. Call 509-946-9328.
sat | Sep. 1
Art
Gail Roadhouse Artist Reception, noon-2 p.m., Tucannon Cellars, 40504 Demoss Rd., Benton City. Call 509-545-9588.
Comedy
Patrick Garrity, 8-9:30 p.m., Joker’s, 624 Wellsian Way, Richland. Tickets: $10. Call 509-943-1173.
Dance
Y2K Millennium Party, 10 p.m.-midnight, Out and About, 327 W. Lewis St., Pasco. Cover: $10. It’s all the music you loved before you were cool. Featuring Jello shots, prizes, drinks and dancing. Call 509-543-3796.
Film
Planetarium shows, 2 p.m., and 3 p.m., CBC’s Bechtel National Planetarium, 2600 N. 20th Ave., Pasco. Cost: $6 adults; $5 seniors; $3 ages 6-12; free for 5 and under. Call 509-542-4515.
Misc.
2018 Tri-Cities Salsa Congress, 11 a.m.-3 a.m., Red Lion Hotel Columbia Center, 1101 N. Columbia Center Blvd., Kennewick. Tickets: $45-$109. An event where dancers of all ages and levels can come together and participate in dance workshops, evening social dancing, and performances. Register online at www.tricitiessalsacongress.com.
Music
Tumbleweed Music Festival, 11 a.m.-10 p.m., Howard Amon Park, 900 Amon Park Rd. N, Richland. Over 100 performances by musicians from throughout the Pacific Northwest. Listen, sing and dance to folk music, sea chanteys, bluegrass, blues, Celtic music, and more. All events are free except the Saturday evening concert and Sunday dance. Info: www.tumbleweedfest.com.
Nightlife
Bent on Blues, 7-10 p.m., Chicken Shack Tri-Cities, 4390 Van Giesen St., Richland. No cover. Call 509-947-5909.
Block Party, 4-10 p.m., Brewminatti, 713 6th St., Prosser. Tickets: General Admission $40; Early Bird $30. An all-day outdoor music festival in Historic Downtown Prosser. Food trucks, beer and wine vendors, kids activities and great music.
The Side Project, 7-9 p.m., Tagaris, 844 Tulip Ln., Richland. Free. Call 509-628-0020.
sun | Sep. 2
Misc.
2018 Tri-Cities Salsa Congress, 11 a.m.-5 p.m., Red Lion Hotel Columbia Center, 1101 N. Columbia Center Blvd., Kennewick. Tickets: $45-$109. Register online at www.tricitiessalsacongress.com.
Music
Tumbleweed Music Festival, 11 a.m.-8 p.m., Howard Amon Park, 900 Amon Park Rd. N, Richland. Over 100 performances by musicians from throughout the Pacific Northwest. Listen, sing and dance to folk music, sea chanteys, bluegrass, blues, Celtic music, and more. All events are free except the Saturday evening concert and Sunday dance. Info: www.tumbleweedfest.com.
mon | Sep. 3
Misc.
Labor Day Picnic, 11 a.m.-3 p.m., Columbia Park, 5111 Columbia Park Trail, Kennewick. Free. BBQ hot dogs, hamburgers, potato salad, chips, drinks, cotton candy, ice cream, live music, bounce houses, car and bike show. Call 509-366-6702.
