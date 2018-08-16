Nashville singer will perform in Prosser

Nashville singer-songwriter Liz Longley will perform Aug. 24 at Brewminatti in Prosser.
Showtime is 7 p.m. Tickets are $15 and are available through www.therootscellar.com.
Longley, a graduate of the renowned Berklee College of Music in Boston, has been hailed by The Washington Post and fellow musicians, including John Mayer.
Longley has won several songwriting competitions and had her music featured in numerous TV and film projects, including “NY Med,” “Switched at Birth,” “Scream: The TV Series” and “Army Wives.”
Longley’s latest album is “Weightless.”
Brewminatti is at 713 Sixth St.
