Arts & Entertainment

West Richland writer releases new thriller

Tri-City Herald

August 16, 2018 07:11 PM

Called “Inspired by Murder,” it centers on a psychiatrist who dreams of becoming a crime writer – and who may be killing in real life to fuel his work.

Like the other titles in the series, “Inspired by Murder” is set in Seattle. It’s available through Amazon and at select bookstores.

Cole is a registered nurse and writer who recently returned to West Richland after living for several years in Australia.

For more on Cole, go to www.audreyjcole.com.

