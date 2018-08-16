West Richland writer releases new thriller

Audrey J. Cole has released a new book in her Emerald City Thriller series.
Called “Inspired by Murder,” it centers on a psychiatrist who dreams of becoming a crime writer – and who may be killing in real life to fuel his work.
Like the other titles in the series, “Inspired by Murder” is set in Seattle. It’s available through Amazon and at select bookstores.
Cole is a registered nurse and writer who recently returned to West Richland after living for several years in Australia.
For more on Cole, go to www.audreyjcole.com.
