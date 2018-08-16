Rivers of Ink writers conference this weekend in Richland

The writers conference Rivers of Ink is Friday and Saturday at the Richland Public Library, 955 Northgate Drive.
The conference, which runs from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., “is dedicated to empowering writers with tools and expertise to take their craft and careers to the next level, whether in fiction or nonfiction, poetry or prose,” a news release said.
It will feature a variety of workshops by industry professionals, including in-depth sessions by literary agent Gordon Warnock of Fuse Literary.
An optional Friday evening event will including poetry readings by Thom Caraway, Spokane’s first poet laureate.
The conference is part of the Arts Foundation of the Mid-Columbia.
To sign up, go to www.riversofink.org.
