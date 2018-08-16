Pasco High drama teacher stars in Walla Walla musical

A Pasco High School drama teacher is starring in Gesa Power House Theatre’s production of “9 to 5.”
Heather Johnson plays Violet in the beloved musical. It’s an experience that will help her in the classroom, she said.
“I always consider any theater participation outside of school to be ‘professional development,’ as it revitalizes my love for theater and reminds me of the pressures of performing, which of course will influence the way that I coach students,” she said in a news release.
The show also features Walla Walla teachers Kristin Glaeser and Eric Rohde.
Performances are at 7 p.m. Fridays, 2 and 7 p.m. Saturdays and 2 p.m. Sundays this weekend and next at the Walla Walla theater.
Tickets start at $25 for general admission and $20 for students.
They’re available at www.phtww.com, at the box office or by calling 509-529-6500.
