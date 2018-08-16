Arts & Entertainment

Meet a great-horned owl Aug. 21 in Richland

Tri-City Herald

August 16, 2018 07:09 PM

Want your photo taken with a great-horned owl? Head to the Reach museum in Richland on Aug. 21.

Doris Mager and the raptor E.T. will be on hand at 10:30 a.m.

Mager will give a presentation on owls, and attendees will be able to pose for a photo with E.T. for a $5 donation in cash to the nonprofit Save Our American Raptors, or S.O.A.R.

Reach admission is $10 for adults and $6 for seniors, students and the military.

Children age 5 and younger are admitted for free.

The Reach is at 1943 Columbia Park Trail.

