Meet a great-horned owl Aug. 21 in Richland

Want your photo taken with a great-horned owl? Head to the Reach museum in Richland on Aug. 21.
Doris Mager and the raptor E.T. will be on hand at 10:30 a.m.
Mager will give a presentation on owls, and attendees will be able to pose for a photo with E.T. for a $5 donation in cash to the nonprofit Save Our American Raptors, or S.O.A.R.
Reach admission is $10 for adults and $6 for seniors, students and the military.
Children age 5 and younger are admitted for free.
The Reach is at 1943 Columbia Park Trail.
