Tri-City things to do for Aug. 17-26

fri | Aug. 17
Comedy
Mitch Burrow, 8-9:30 p.m., Joker’s, 624 Wellsian Way, Richland. Tickets: $10. Call 509-943-1173.
Dance
Introduction to TapDance, 4:30-5:30 p.m., Tri-Cities Academy of Ballet and Music, 21 Aaron Dr., Richland. Cost: 1st class free; $12 a class. Open to all ages. Call 509-375-1898.
Open Dancing Fridays, 6-9 p.m., Pasco Eagles Club, 2829 W. Sylvester St., Pasco. Cost: $6. Non-members welcome. Call 509-586-7609.
Film
‘Fossil Free’, 6-9 p.m., Baker home, 4501 W Lattin Ct., West Richland. Free. A potluck BBQ & outdoor film screening of ‘Fossil Free.’ Potluck begins at 6 p.m. Bring a dish, something to grill, or beverage of choice and enjoy an outdoor screening of this 48 minute film. Call 509-438-8939.
Planetarium shows, “Secrets of the Sun”, 7 p.m., and “Stars of the Pharaohs”, 8 p.m., CBC’s Bechtel National Planetarium, 2600 N. 20th Ave., Pasco. Cost: $6 adults; $5 seniors; $3 ages 6-12; free for 5 and under. Call 509-542-4515.
‘Wonder’, 8 p.m., John Dam Plaza, 815 George Washington Way, Richland. A night of family movie fun. The movie will start when the sun goes down.
Misc.
Sunset at Southridge, 5:30-8 p.m., Southridge Sports & Events Complex, 2901 Southridge Blvd., Kennewick. Free. Live entertainment and kids activities. Every food vendor offers a $7 dinner special that includes a free carousel ride.
Nightlife
Café Blanco, 7:30-9:30 p.m., Tagaris, 844 Tulip Ln., Richland. Free. Call 509-628-0020.
Daring Greatly, 7-10 p.m., Brewminatti, 713 6th St., Prosser. Tickets: $15 advance; $20 day of show. Call 509-786-2269.
Earl Roesch, 5-8 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Guitar. Call 509-946-9328.
Limberlost with What Thou Wilt, 9 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Heavy Rock. Call 509-946-9328.
Theater
‘9 to 5: The Musical’, 7-9:30 p.m., Gesa Power House Theatre, 111 N. Sixth Ave., Walla Walla. Tickets: $45-$20 reserved seating. Set in the late 1970s, this hilarious story of friendship and revenge in the Rolodex era is outrageous, thought-provoking and even a little romantic. Call 509-529-6500.
sat | Aug. 18
Comedy
Mitch Burrow, 8-9:30 p.m., Joker’s, 624 Wellsian Way, Richland. Tickets: $10. Call 509-943-1173.
Film
Planetarium shows, “My House Has Stars”, 2 p.m., and “The Little Star That Could”, 3 p.m., CBC’s Bechtel National Planetarium, 2600 N. 20th Ave., Pasco. Cost: $6 adults; $5 seniors; $3 ages 6-12; free for 5 and under. Call 509-542-4515.
Nightlife
Adrian Xavier, 9 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Call 509-946-9328.
Badger Mountain Dry Band, 5-8 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Free. Call 509-946-9328.
David Tedeschi, 6-9 p.m., Mezzo Thai Fusion, 110 Gage Blvd., Richland. Solo guitar. Call 509-491-3400.
Lounging at the Loft Summer Music Series, 6-9 p.m., Winemakers Loft, 357 Port Ave., Prosser. Cover: $10. Host Coyote Canyon Winery has selected Swing Shift, a dance band with throwbacks to country, swing, and classic rock, to get the crowds moving. Call 509-786-7686.
Radio Active: An EDM experience, 7 p.m.-1 a.m., Uptown Theatre, 1300 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Tickets: $10 advance; $15 at the door. Hear a wide range of EDM genres including House, Bass, Dubstep and Trap. Experience an incredible light show, bone-rattling bass and tangible energy you won’t find anywhere else. Featuring performances by local artists. 18 years and older. www.tinyurl.com/edm-uptown.
Planes on Paper, 7-10 p.m., Tagaris, 844 Tulip Ln., Richland. Free. Call 509-628-0020.
Sports
Battle on the Columbia Martial Arts Tournament, 8 a.m.-5 p.m., Southridge Sports and Events Complex, 2901 Southridge Blvd., Kennewick. 14 divisions across ages 5 thru 65. 6 competition rings running simultaneously throughout the day. Call 509-554-2725.
Demolition Derby, 6:30-10 p.m., Lithia RAM Arena at the Benton County Fairgrounds, 1500 S. Oak St., Kennewick. Gates open at 4 p.m. Tickets: $15.
Theater
‘9 to 5: The Musical’, 2-4:30 p.m. and 7-9:30 p.m., Gesa Power House Theatre, 111 N. Sixth Ave., Walla Walla. Tickets: $45-$20 reserved seating. Call 509-529-6500.
sun | Aug. 19
Theater
‘9 to 5: The Musical’, 2-4:30 p.m., Gesa Power House Theatre, 111 N. Sixth Ave., Walla Walla. Tickets: $45-$20 reserved seating. Call 509-529-6500.
mon | Aug. 20
Dance
Argentine Tango Level 1, 7:30-8:30 p.m., Richland Community Center, 500 Amon Park Dr., Richland. Cost: $30.50/$38.25. Beginning Argentine Tango, no partner necessary. Call 831-214-3021.
Misc.
Flying Legends of Victory Tour, 2-6 p.m., Bergstrom Aircraft, Inc., 4102 N. Stearman Ave., Pasco. Tickets: $10 per person; $20 family of four. One of the most iconic bombers of WWII, the B-17G ‘Sentimental Journey,’ will be on public exhibition at the Tri-Cities Airport. Call 480-462-2992.
Music
Open Mic/Band showcase hosted by Barefoot Randy, 7 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Free. Full backline of gear includes drums, bass amp, guitar amp, piano and full PA. Call 509-946-9328.
tue | Aug. 21
Dance
Dance Lessons for Singles and Couples, 6:30-7:30 p.m., Pasco Eagles Club, 2829 W. Sylvester St., Pasco. Cost: $6. Members and guests welcome. Call 509-586-7609.
Introduction to TapDance, 1-2 p.m., Tri-Cities Academy of Ballet and Music, 21 Aaron Dr., Richland. Cost: 1st class free; $12 a class. Open to all ages. Call 509-375-1898.
Misc.
Flying Legends of Victory Tour, 9 a.m.-6 p.m., Bergstrom Aircraft, Inc., 4102 N. Stearman Ave., Pasco. Tickets: $10 per person; $20 family of four. One of the most iconic bombers of WWII, the B-17G ‘Sentimental Journey,’ will be on public exhibition at the Tri-Cities Airport. Call 480-462-2992.
Live Owls at the Reach, 10:30 a.m.-noon, The Reach, 1943 Columbia Park Trail, Richland. Tickets: Adults $10; Students/Seniors/Military $6; Museums for All $2; Blue Star Museums, Children 5 and under, Reach Members Free. Doris Mager with her Great Horned Owl, E.T. Call 509-943-4100.
Music
Styx, 7:30 p.m., Benton County Fairgrounds, 1500 S. Oak St., Kennewick. Tickets: $25 reserved seating; General admission free with fair admission.
Mike Dillon, 7 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Call 509-946-9328.
Sports
Horse Heaven Round-Up Rodeo, 7 p.m., Benton County Fairgrounds, 1500 S. Oak St., Kennewick. Tickets: $10 reserved seating; General admission free with fair admission.
Theater
Auditions for “Spamalot: The Musical”, 7-9 p.m., Little Theatre of Walla Walla, 1130 E. Sumach, Walla Walla. All actors should prepare one song. Auditions will be accompanied. Information at www.ltww.org. Call 509-529-3683.
wed | Aug. 22
Misc.
Flying Legends of Victory Tour, 9 a.m.-6 p.m., Bergstrom Aircraft, Inc., 4102 N. Stearman Ave., Pasco. Tickets: $10 per person; $20 family of four. One of the most iconic bombers of WWII, the B-17G ‘Sentimental Journey,’ will be on public exhibition at the Tri-Cities Airport. Call 480-462-2992.
Dungeons & Dragons Encounters + D&D Adventurers League, 6-8:30 p.m., Adventures Underground, 1391 George Washington Way, Richland. Free. Call 509-946-9893.
Music
Chaka Khan, 7:30 p.m., Benton County Fairgrounds, 1500 S. Oak St., Kennewick. Tickets: $25 reserved seating; General admission free with fair admission.
Jazz Jam Night, 8 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Free. Jazz jams with some of the region’s finest up and coming talent! Call 509-946-9328.
Jason Eady, 7-10 p.m., Brewminatti, 713 6th St., Prosser. Tickets: $12 Advance; $17 Day of show.
The Mary Lou and Stevie Show, 6-8 p.m. Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Jazz standards, show tunes, slow and dreamy ballads, and blues. Call 509-946-9328.
Sports
Horse Heaven Round-Up Rodeo, 7 p.m., Benton County Fairgrounds, 1500 S. Oak St., Kennewick. Tickets: $10 reserved seating; General admission free with fair admission.
Theater
Auditions for “Spamalot: The Musical”, 7-9 p.m., Little Theatre of Walla Walla, 1130 E. Sumach, Walla Walla. All actors should prepare one song. Auditions will be accompanied. Information at www.ltww.org. Call 509-529-3683.
thu | Aug. 23
Comedy
Jeff Richards, 8-9:30 p.m., Joker’s, 624 Wellsian Way, Richland. Tickets: $10. Call 509-943-1173.
Misc.
Flying Legends of Victory Tour, 9 a.m.-6 p.m., Bergstrom Aircraft, Inc., 4102 N. Stearman Ave., Pasco. Tickets: $10 per person; $20 family of four. One of the most iconic bombers of WWII, the B-17G ‘Sentimental Journey,’ will be on public exhibition at the Tri-Cities Airport. Call 480-462-2992.
Geeks Who Drink, pub trivia, 8 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Free. Call 509-946-9328.
Open Board Game Night, 5-8:45 p.m., Adventures Underground, 1391 George Washington Way, Richland. Free. All are welcome to join us for board games, card games, chess and more. Bring your own game, or play one of the dozens we have in our board game library. Call 509-946-9893.
Music
Jeff Peterson, 5-6:30 p.m., Historic Downtown Kennewick, 101 W. Kennewick Ave., Kennewick. Free. Call 509-582-7221.
Randy Houser, 7:30 p.m., Benton County Fairgrounds, 1500 S. Oak St., Kennewick. Tickets: $25 reserved seating; General admission free with fair admission.
Nightlife
Sol Seed, 9 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Call 509-946-9328.
Sports
Horse Heaven Round-Up Rodeo, 7 p.m., Benton County Fairgrounds, 1500 S. Oak St., Kennewick. Tickets: $10 reserved seating; General admission free with fair admission.
fri | Aug. 24
Comedy
Jeff Richards, 8-9:30 p.m., Joker’s, 624 Wellsian Way, Richland. Tickets: $10. Call 509-943-1173.
Dance
Open Dancing Fridays, 6-9 p.m., Pasco Eagles Club, 2829 W. Sylvester St., Pasco. Cost: $6. Non-members welcome. Call 509-586-7609.
Film
Planetarium shows, “Fractal Explorations”, 7 p.m., and “Supervolcanoes”, 8 p.m., CBC’s Bechtel National Planetarium, 2600 N. 20th Ave., Pasco. Cost: $6 adults; $5 seniors; $3 ages 6-12; free for 5 and under. Call 509-542-4515.
Misc.
Flying Legends of Victory Tour, 2-6 p.m., Bergstrom Aircraft, Inc., 4102 N. Stearman Ave., Pasco. Tickets: $10 per person; $20 family of four. One of the most iconic bombers of WWII, the B-17G ‘Sentimental Journey,’ will be on public exhibition at the Tri-Cities Airport. Call 480-462-2992.
Nightlife
Bret Michaels, 7:30 p.m., Benton County Fairgrounds, 1500 S. Oak St., Kennewick. Tickets: $25 reserved seating; General admission free with fair admission.
Evan Egerer, 7:30-9:30 p.m., Tagaris, 844 Tulip Ln., Richland. Free. Call 509-628-0020.
JD Kindle, 5-8 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Free. Country. Call 509-946-9328.
Liz Longley, 7-10 p.m., Brewminatti, 713 6th St., Prosser. Tickets: $15 Advance; $20 Day of show.
Rice w/The Monties, 9 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Rock. Call 509-946-9328.
Theater
‘9 to 5: The Musical’, 7-9:30 p.m., Gesa Power House Theatre, 111 N. Sixth Ave., Walla Walla. Tickets: $45-$20 reserved seating. Call 509-529-6500.
Sports
Horse Heaven Round-Up Rodeo, 7 p.m., Benton County Fairgrounds, 1500 S. Oak St., Kennewick. Tickets: $10 reserved seating; General admission free with fair admission.
sat | Aug. 25
Art
Steampunk Lady Watercolor Workshop with Chris Blevins, 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m., Art on the Columbia, 830 N Columbia Center Blvd. Suite B2, Kennewick. Cost: $75. Gears and timepieces and lots of steampunk fun. Some watercolor experience is probably best for this workshop. Please note, supplies are not provided.
Comedy
Jeff Richards, 8-9:30 p.m., Joker’s, 624 Wellsian Way, Richland. Tickets: $10. Call 509-943-1173.
Film
Planetarium shows, “Planet Nine”, 2 p.m., and “Cell! Cell! Cell!”, 3 p.m., CBC’s Bechtel National Planetarium, 2600 N. 20th Ave., Pasco. Cost: $6 adults; $5 seniors; $3 ages 6-12; free for 5 and under. Call 509-542-4515.
Misc.
Flying Legends of Victory Tour, 2-6 p.m., Bergstrom Aircraft, Inc., 4102 N. Stearman Ave., Pasco. Tickets: $10 per person; $20 family of four. One of the most iconic bombers of WWII, the B-17G ‘Sentimental Journey,’ will be on public exhibition at the Tri-Cities Airport. Call 480-462-2992.
Prosser Beer & Whiskey Festival, 5-10 p.m., Prosser Wine and Food Park, 2840 Lee Rd., Prosser. Tickets: $40-$75. Over 25 breweries, distilleries, food vendors, live music and more. Call 509-786-3177.
Music
Jeff Peterson, 9:30-11:30 a.m., Pasco Farmers’ Market, S 4th Ave. W. Columbia St., Pasco. Free. Call 509-528-8131.
Nightlife
Elwood, 5-8 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Free. Call 509-946-9328.
Lounging at the Loft Summer Music Series, 6-9 p.m., Winemakers Loft, 357 Port Ave., Prosser. Cover: $10. Hosted by Ginkgo Forest Winery. Enjoy music by Into the Drift. Call 509-786-1509.
Ruido Instinto, 9 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Latin rock band. Call 509-946-9328.
Steve Haberman, 6-9 p.m., Mezzo Thai Fusion, 110 Gage Blvd., Richland. Jazz. Call 509-491-3400.
Tuck Foster and the Tumbling Dice, 7-10 p.m., Tagaris, 844 Tulip Ln., Richland. Free.
Sports
Horse Heaven Round-Up Rodeo, 7 p.m., Benton County Fairgrounds, 1500 S. Oak St., Kennewick. Tickets: $10 reserved seating; General admission free with fair admission.
Theater
‘9 to 5: The Musical’, 2-4:30 p.m. and 7-9:30 p.m., Gesa Power House Theatre, 111 N. Sixth Ave., Walla Walla. Tickets: $45-$20 reserved seating. Call 509-529-6500.
sun | Aug. 26
Misc.
Flying Legends of Victory Tour, 2-6 p.m., Bergstrom Aircraft, Inc., 4102 N. Stearman Ave., Pasco. Tickets: $10 per person; $20 family of four. One of the most iconic bombers of WWII, the B-17G ‘Sentimental Journey,’ will be on public exhibition at the Tri-Cities Airport. Call 480-462-2992.
Music
Summer Recital, 2-3:30 p.m., Richland Public Library, 955 Northgate Dr., Richland. Free. Classical guitar solos, duets and quartet featuring Michael LeFevre, Michael Edmondsen, Stella Kosim and Robert Viershilling. Call 509-947-1589.
Theater
Auditions for the Musical: ‘The Mystery of Edwin Drood’, 3-7 p.m., Tri-Cities Academy of Ballet and Music, 21 Aaron Dr., Richland. Actors should prepare a 16-32 measure musical selection in the style of the show, and bring music for accompanist. Sign up is required for an audition spot: https://goo.gl/forms/dA5dRNaoIQQF447Y2. Call 509-948-2544.
‘9 to 5: The Musical’, 2-4:30 p.m., Gesa Power House Theatre, 111 N. Sixth Ave., Walla Walla. Tickets: $45-$20 reserved seating. Call 509-529-6500.
