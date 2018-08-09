Tri-City things to do for Aug. 10-19

Did you know you can search our online calendar?
fri | Aug. 10
Comedy
Myles Weber, 8-9:30 p.m., Joker’s, 624 Wellsian Way, Richland. Tickets: $10. Call 509-943-1173.
Dance
Introduction to TapDance, 4:30-5:30 p.m., Tri-Cities Academy of Ballet and Music, 21 Aaron Dr., Richland. Cost: 1st class free; $12 a class. Open to all ages. Call 509-375-1898.
Open Dancing Fridays, 6-9 p.m., Pasco Eagles Club, 2829 W. Sylvester St., Pasco. Cost: $6. Non-members welcome. Call 509-586-7609.
Film
‘Black Panther’, 8 p.m., John Dam Plaza, 815 George Washington Way, Richland. A night of family movie fun. The movie will start when the sun goes down.
Planetarium shows, “Fractal Explorations”, 7 p.m., and “Supervolcanoes”, 8 p.m., CBC’s Bechtel National Planetarium, 2600 N. 20th Ave., Pasco. Cost: $6 adults; $5 seniors; $3 ages 6-12; free for 5 and under. Call 509-542-4515.
Music
Songs of Spirit-Amitabhan, 7-8:30 p.m., The Center for Spiritual Living, 210 E. 3rd Ave., Kennewick. Using humor, insight and his inspirational original material, Ami takes audiences on a journey to the opened heart, and the grace that is always present. Call 509-378-9099.
Nightlife
Boat Race Weekend Farewell Show, 6:30-10 p.m., Uptown Theatre, 1300 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Cover: $5. The final Tri-Cities performance by alternative rock band. Also playing will be The Blu and Sammy Pete.
Kenny Day, 5-8 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Free. R&B/Soul. Call 509-946-9328.
Latino Night, 9 p.m., Umatilla County Fair, 1705 E Airport Rd., Hermiston. Tickets: $12. This concert ticket does not include fair admission.
Strange Hotels, 7:30-9:30 p.m., Tagaris, 844 Tulip Ln., Richland. Free. Indie pop/rock band. Call 509-628-0020.
Zilliox, 9 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Free. Call 509-946-9328.
Sports
Farm-City Pro Rodeo, Eastern Oregon Trade and Event Center, 1705 E. Airport Rd., Hermiston.
Talks & Readings
Urban Poets Society Presents: Open Mic Night!, 7-8:45 p.m., Adventures Underground, 1391 George Washington Way, Richland. Free. Call 509-946-9893.
Theater
‘Wild, Wild, Wildest West’, 7:30-9:30 p.m., Little Theatre of Walla Walla, 1130 E. Sumach, Walla Walla. Tickets: $15 general admission. Call 509-529-3683.
sat | Aug. 11
Book Signing
‘The Peacekeeper’, noon-5 p.m., Barnes & Noble, 1321 N. Columbia Center Blvd., Kennewick. Free. Author Jess Steven Hughes will be signing copies of his latest historical novel. Call 509-736-3116.
Comedy
Myles Weber, 8-9:30 p.m., Joker’s, 624 Wellsian Way, Richland. Tickets: $10. Call 509-943-1173.
Film
Planetarium shows, “Planet Nine”, 2 p.m., and “Cell! Cell! Cell!”, 3 p.m., CBC’s Bechtel National Planetarium, 2600 N. 20th Ave., Pasco. Cost: $6 adults; $5 seniors; $3 ages 6-12; free for 5 and under. Call 509-542-4515.
Misc.
2nd Annual Pasco Chamber Crawfish Boil, 11 a.m.-4 p.m., Port of Pasco, 1110 Osprey Pointe Blvd., Pasco. Tickets: $25/all you can eat; $10/Children under 14. A delicious all-you-can-eat Crawdad Boil with corn, potatoes, sausage, Zydeco music, Jambalaya, and a beer garden! Call 509-547-9755.
Tri-Cities Crime Stoppers Drink Some Wine and Solve a Crime, 9 a.m.-6 p.m., Southridge Sports and Events Complex, 2901 Southridge Blvd., Kennewick. Tickets $75. To register or more information, visit www.tricitiescrimestoppers.org or call 509-582-1351.
STEAM Family Fun Workshop: Splash, 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Hanford Reach Interpretive Center, 1943 Columbia Park Trail, Richland. Tickets: $10 adults, $6 seniors, military and students, 5 and under and Reach members are free. Call 509-943-4100.
Nightlife
Blues Traveler, 9 p.m., Umatilla County Fair, 1705 E Airport Rd., Hermiston. Tickets: $12-$20.
Bluezette, 6-9 p.m., Venezia Ristorante, 3280 George Washington Way, Richland. No cover. Call 509-947-5909.
Colin Dale, 6-9 p.m., Mezzo Thai Fusion, 110 Gage Blvd., Richland. No cover. Call 509-491-3400.
Eric Tessmer Band, 7-10 p.m., Charles Smith Wines, 35 S Spokane St., Walla Walla. Tickets: $12 in advance, $15 at the door. 21 and over.
Jeff Peterson, 5-8 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Free. Call 509-946-9328.
Marina and the Dreamboats, 7-10 p.m., Tagaris, 844 Tulip Ln., Richland. Free. Call 509-628-0020.
Sneaky Bones & Sam Webber, 9 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. New Americana from Seattle. Call 509-946-9328.
Sports
Farm-City Pro Rodeo, Eastern Oregon Trade and Event Center, 1705 E. Airport Rd., Hermiston.
Theater
‘Wild, Wild, Wildest West’, 7:30-9:30 p.m., Little Theatre of Walla Walla, 1130 E. Sumach, Walla Walla. Tickets: $15 general admission. Call 509-529-3683.
sun | Aug. 12
Dance
Afternoon Ballroom Dancing, 1-4 p.m., Pasco Eagles Club, 2829 W. Sylvester St., Pasco. $7. Dance or listen to your favorite tunes with live swing music. Call 509-946-6276.
Film
‘The Last Pig Free’ Movie Event, 2-4 p.m., Richland Public Library, 955 Northgate Dr., Richland. Free. An amazing documentary that tells the story of a man’s last year as a pig farmer. After the movie have a free lunch, plant-based hot dog, chips and a soda! Meet a real pig and you could even win a Echo Dot! Call 509-554-0368.
Music
Sugar Ray, 5-10 p.m., Clover Island Inn, 435 Clover Island Dr, Kennewick. Tickets: $45 in advance; $55 day of show. Outdoor event overlooking the Columbia River. Opening band Colorblind. 21 and over. Call 509-586-0541.
Theater
‘Wild, Wild, Wildest West’, 2-4 p.m., Little Theatre of Walla Walla, 1130 E. Sumach, Walla Walla. Tickets: $15 general admission. Call 509-529-3683.
mon | Aug. 13
Dance
Argentine Tango Level 1, 7:30-8:30 p.m., Richland Community Center, 500 Amon Park Dr., Richland. Cost: $30.50/$38.25. Beginning Argentine Tango, no partner necessary. Learn the basics of leading and following along with the 8-count basic, ochos, turns and more. Call 831-214-3021.
Music
Open Mic/Band showcase hosted by Barefoot Randy, 7 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Free. Full backline of gear includes drums, bass amp, guitar amp, piano and full PA. Call 509-946-9328.
tue | Aug. 14
Dance
Dance Lessons for Singles and Couples, 6:30-7:30 p.m., Pasco Eagles Club, 2829 W. Sylvester St., Pasco. Cost: $6. Members and guests welcome. Call 509-586-7609.
Music
Choir Summer Camp - Mastersingers Youth, 8:30-11 a.m., Columbia Basin College, 2600 N. 20th Ave., Pasco. Cost: $50. 4th annual summer camp for young boys and girls entering grades 4-7 who enjoy singing! 4-day camp runs Aug. 14-17. Register at www.mcmastersingers.org or call 460-1766. No auditions or previous singing experience required.
Misc.
Open Mic Night, 5-8 p.m. Adventures Underground, 1391 George Washington Way, Richland. Free. Open mic for comedians, every style of music, spoken word, poetry, storytelling, 5-minute lectures on any topics - all around variety. Call 509-946-9893.
Talks & Readings
14th Annual Northwest Autism Conference, 8:30 a.m.-4:15 p.m., Southridge High School, 3320 Southridge Blvd., Kennewick. Call 509-943-8455.
wed | Aug. 15
Misc.
Dungeons & Dragons Encounters + D&D Adventurers League, 6-8:30 p.m., Adventures Underground, 1391 George Washington Way, Richland. Free. Call 509-946-9893.
Music
Fallout, Thunder on the Island, 6-9 p.m., Clover Island Inn, 435 Clover Island Dr., Kennewick. Free.
Jazz Jam Night, 8 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Free. Jazz jams with some of the region’s finest up and coming talent! Call 509-946-9328.
The Mary Lou and Stevie Show, 6-8 p.m. Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Jazz standards, show tunes, slow and dreamy ballads, and blues. Call 509-946-9328.
Sundown in Tri-Town, 4:30-8:30 p.m., Volunteer Park, 1125 N. 4th Ave., Pasco. Free. Live music and acts, farmers market, food vendors, booths, activities and beer garden.
thu | Aug. 16
Comedy
Mitch Burrow, 8-9:30 p.m., Joker’s, 624 Wellsian Way, Richland. Tickets: $10. Call 509-943-1173.
Misc.
Geeks Who Drink, pub trivia, 8 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Free. Call 509-946-9328.
Open Board Game Night, 5-8:45 p.m., Adventures Underground, 1391 George Washington Way, Richland. Free. All are welcome to join us for board games, card games, chess and more. Bring your own game, or play one of the dozens we have in our board game library. Call 509-946-9893.
Music
Amy Obenski: Ethereal Folk Rock Live Looping, 6-9 p.m., Bookwalter Winery, 874 Tulip Lane, Richland. Free. Singer Songwriter, Amy Obenski, comes from San Francisco with her multi-layered dreamscapes, haunting vocals, and enticing lyrics, all enhanced with Live Looping technology at her feet. Call 509-627-5000.
fri | Aug. 17
Comedy
Mitch Burrow, 8-9:30 p.m., Joker’s, 624 Wellsian Way, Richland. Tickets: $10. Call 509-943-1173.
Dance
Introduction to TapDance, 4:30-5:30 p.m., Tri-Cities Academy of Ballet and Music, 21 Aaron Dr., Richland. Cost: 1st class free; $12 a class. Open to all ages. Call 509-375-1898.
Open Dancing Fridays, 6-9 p.m., Pasco Eagles Club, 2829 W. Sylvester St., Pasco. Cost: $6. Non-members welcome. Call 509-586-7609.
Film
‘Wonder’, 8 p.m., John Dam Plaza, 815 George Washington Way, Richland. A night of family movie fun. The movie will start when the sun goes down.
Planetarium shows, “Secrets of the Sun”, 7 p.m., and “Stars of the Pharaohs”, 8 p.m., CBC’s Bechtel National Planetarium, 2600 N. 20th Ave., Pasco. Cost: $6 adults; $5 seniors; $3 ages 6-12; free for 5 and under. Call 509-542-4515.
Misc.
Sunset at Southridge, 5:30-8 p.m., Southridge Sports & Events Complex, 2901 Southridge Blvd., Kennewick. Free. Live entertainment and kids activities. Every food vendor offers a $7 dinner special that includes a free carousel ride.
Nightlife
Café Blanco, 7:30-9:30 p.m., Tagaris, 844 Tulip Ln., Richland. Free. Call 509-628-0020.
Daring Greatly, 7-10 p.m., Brewminatti, 713 6th St., Prosser. Tickets: $15 advance; $20 day of show. Call 509-786-2269.
Earl Roesch, 5-8 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Guitar. Call 509-946-9328.
Limberlost with What Thou Wilt, 9 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Heavy Rock. Call 509-946-9328.
Theater
‘9 to 5: The Musical’, 7-9:30 p.m., Gesa Power House Theatre, 111 N. Sixth Ave., Walla Walla. Tickets: $45-$20 reserved seating. Set in the late 1970s, this hilarious story of friendship and revenge in the Rolodex era is outrageous, thought-provoking and even a little romantic. Call 509-529-6500.
sat | Aug. 18
Comedy
Mitch Burrow, 8-9:30 p.m., Joker’s, 624 Wellsian Way, Richland. Tickets: $10. Call 509-943-1173.
Film
Planetarium shows, “My House Has Stars”, 2 p.m., and “The Little Star That Could”, 3 p.m., CBC’s Bechtel National Planetarium, 2600 N. 20th Ave., Pasco. Cost: $6 adults; $5 seniors; $3 ages 6-12; free for 5 and under. Call 509-542-4515.
Nightlife
Adrian Xavier, 9 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Call 509-946-9328.
Badger Mountain Dry Band, 5-8 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Free. Call 509-946-9328.
David Tedeschi, 6-9 p.m., Mezzo Thai Fusion, 110 Gage Blvd., Richland. Solo guitar. Call 509-491-3400.
Lounging at the Loft Summer Music Series, 6-9 p.m., Winemakers Loft, 357 Port Ave., Prosser. Cover: $10. Host Coyote Canyon Winery has selected Swing Shift, a dance band with throwbacks to country, swing, and classic rock, to get the crowds moving. Call 509-786-7686.
Radio Active: An EDM experience, 7 p.m.-1 a.m., Uptown Theatre, 1300 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Tickets: $10 advance; $15 at the door. Hear a wide range of EDM genres including House, Bass, Dubstep and Trap. Experience an incredible light show, bone-rattling bass and tangible energy you won't find anywhere else. Featuring performances by local artists. 18 years and older. www.tinyurl.com/edm-uptown.
Planes on Paper, 7-10 p.m., Tagaris, 844 Tulip Ln., Richland. Free. Call 509-628-0020.
Sports
Battle on the Columbia Martial Arts Tournament, 8 a.m.-5 p.m., Southridge Sports and Events Complex, 2901 Southridge Blvd., Kennewick. 14 divisions across ages 5 thru 65. There will be 6 competition rings running simultaneously throughout the day. Call 509-554-2725.
Theater
‘9 to 5: The Musical’, 2-4:30 p.m. and 7-9:30 p.m., Gesa Power House Theatre, 111 N. Sixth Ave., Walla Walla. Tickets: $45-$20 reserved seating. Set in the late 1970s, this hilarious story of friendship and revenge in the Rolodex era is outrageous, thought-provoking and even a little romantic. Call 509-529-6500.
sun | Aug. 19
Theater
‘9 to 5: The Musical’, 2-4:30 p.m., Gesa Power House Theatre, 111 N. Sixth Ave., Walla Walla. Tickets: $45-$20 reserved seating. Call 509-529-6500.
Send us your events
You can self-post your entertainment listings on our online calendar at calendar.tricityherald.com.
Deadline is 10 days before publication date.
Comments