Tri-City things to do for Aug. 3-12

fri | Aug. 3
Art
Shannon Kimball Artist Reception, 5:30-7 p.m., CAVU Cellars, 175 E. Aeronca Ave., Walla Walla. Call 509-540-6359.
Comedy
Justin Rupple, 8-9:30 p.m., Joker’s, 624 Wellsian Way, Richland. Tickets: $10-$14. Call 509-943-1173.
Dance
Introduction to TapDance, 4:30-5:30 p.m., Tri-Cities Academy of Ballet and Music, 21 Aaron Dr., Richland. Cost: 1st class Free; $12 a class. Open to all ages. Call 509-375-1898.
Open Dancing Fridays, 6-9 p.m., Pasco Eagles Club, 2829 W. Sylvester St., Pasco. Cost: $6. Non-members welcome. Call 509-586-7609.
Film
‘Despicable Me 3’, 8 p.m., John Dam Plaza, 815 George Washington Way, Richland. A night of family movie fun. The movie will start when the sun goes down.
Planetarium shows, “Secrets of the Sun”, 7 p.m., and “Stars of the Pharaohs”, 8 p.m., CBC’s Bechtel National Planetarium, 2600 N. 20th Ave., Pasco. Cost: $6 adults; $5 seniors; $3 ages 6-12; free for 5 and under. Call 509-542-4515.
Misc.
Sunset at Southridge, 5:30-8 p.m., Southridge Sports & Events Complex, 2901 Southridge Blvd., Kennewick. Free. Live entertainment and kids activities. Every food vendor offers a $7 dinner special that includes a free carousel ride
Fun in the Sun, 5-8 p.m., Northwest United Protestant Church, 1312 Sacramento Blvd., Richland. Free. Fun event with food, a bounce house, games and more!
Nightlife
Dan Myers (The Sonic Shaman), 5-8 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Free. Ambient. Call 509-946-9328.
Evan Egerer, 7:30-9:30 p.m., Tagaris, 844 Tulip Ln., Richland. Free. Call 509-628-0020.
Los Caipirinhos, 9 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Reggae, Ska, Latin Fusion and Rock en Español. Call 509-946-9328.
Talks & Readings
The Underground Book Club Meeting, 7-8:45 p.m. Adventures Underground, 1391 George Washington Way, Richland. Free. Call 509-946-9893.
Theater
‘Annie: The Musical’, 7-9:30 p.m., Gesa Power House Theatre, 111 N. Sixth Ave., Walla Walla. Tickets: $15-$35 reserved seating. Call 509-529-6500.
sat | Aug. 4
Art
Barbara Sutton Artist Reception, noon-2 p.m., Tucannon Cellars, 40504 Demoss Rd., Benton City. Call 509-545-9588.
Comedy
Justin Rupple, 8-9:30 p.m., Joker’s, 624 Wellsian Way, Richland. Tickets: $10-$14. Call 509-943-1173.
Film
Planetarium shows, “My House Has Stars”, 2 p.m., and “The Little Star That Could”, 3 p.m., CBC’s Bechtel National Planetarium, 2600 N. 20th Ave., Pasco. Cost: $6 adults; $5 seniors; $3 ages 6-12; free for 5 and under. Call 509-542-4515.
Misc.
Cars & Coffee, 10 a.m.-12 p.m., Country Mercantile, 5015 Ava Way, Richland. All makes, models, years of cool cars are welcome. Free.
Nightlife
Blistered Earth, 9 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Call 509-946-9328.
Cedar Teeth, 7-10 p.m., Tagaris, 844 Tulip Ln., Richland. Free. Call 509-628-0020.
Lounging at the Loft, 6-9 p.m., Winemakers Loft, 357 Port Ave., Prosser. Cover: $10. Hosted by Martinez & Martinez Wines. The sulty and highly-danceable latin band Tri-Cities Fino performs. Call 509-786-2392.
Zilliox, 6-9 p.m., Mezzo Thai Fusion, 110 Gage Blvd., Richland. No cover. Trip hop. Call 509-491-3400.
Theater
‘Annie: The Musical’, 2-4:30 p.m. and 7-9:30 p.m., Gesa Power House Theatre, 111 N. Sixth Ave., Walla Walla. Tickets: $15-$35 reserved seating.
sun | Aug. 5
Theater
‘Annie: The Musical’, 2-4:30 p.m, Gesa Power House Theatre, 111 N. Sixth Ave., Walla Walla. Tickets: $15-$35 reserved seating. Call 509-529-6500.
mon | Aug. 6
Music
Open Mic/Band showcase hosted by Barefoot Randy, 7 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Free. Full backline of gear includes drums, bass amp, guitar amp, piano and full PA. Call 509-946-9328.
tue | Aug. 7
Dance
Dance Lessons for Singles and Couples, 6:30-7:30 p.m., Pasco Eagles Club, 2829 W. Sylvester St., Pasco. Cost: $6. Members and guests welcome. Call 509-586-7609.
Misc.
Kennewick National Night Out, 5-7:30 p.m., Southridge Sports and Events Center, 2901 Southridge Blvd. #A, Kennewick. Free. Food, bounce houses, face painting, live performances, kids archery, vehicle displays and vendor booth activities.
Richland National Night Out and City Fair, 5:30-7:30 p.m., John Dam Plaza, Richland. Free, family-friendly event focuses on crime prevention and safety. Magic show, live DJ, activities, demonstrations.
West Richland National Night Out, 5-8 p.m., Flat Top Park, West Richland. Visit with police officers, play games, and enjoy hamburgers and hot dogs as you learn more about crime prevention.
Music
Sawyer Brown, 9 p.m., Umatilla County Fair, 1705 E. Airport Rd., Hermiston. Tickets: $12-$20.
wed | Aug. 8
Misc.
Dungeons & Dragons Encounters + D&D Adventurers League, 6-8:30 p.m., Adventures Underground, 1391 George Washington Way, Richland. Free. Call 509-946-9893.
Music
Black Rose Concept, Thunder on the Island, 6-9 p.m., Clover Island Inn, 435 Clover Island Dr., Kennewick. Free.
The Brother Brothers, 7-10 p.m., Brewminatti, 713 6th St., Prosser. Tickets: $13 advance; $18 day of show.
Jazz Jam Night, 8 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Free. Jazz jams with some of the region’s finest up and coming talent! Call 509-946-9328.
Ned LeDoux, 9 p.m., Umatilla County Fair, 1705 E. Airport Rd., Hermiston. Tickets: $12-$20.
The Mary Lou and Stevie Show, 6-8 p.m. Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Jazz standards, show tunes, slow and dreamy ballads, and blues. Call 509-946-9328.
Sundown in Tri-Town, 4:30-8:30 p.m., Volunteer Park, 1125 N. 4th Ave., Pasco. Free. Live music and acts, farmers market, food vendors, booths, activities and beer garden.
Sports
Farm-City Pro Rodeo, Eastern Oregon Trade and Event Center, 1705 E. Airport Rd., Hermiston.
thu | Aug. 9
Comedy
Myles Weber, 8-9:30 p.m., Joker’s, 624 Wellsian Way, Richland. Tickets: $10. Call 509-943-1173.
Misc.
Geeks Who Drink, pub trivia, 8 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Free. Call 509-946-9328.
Little Explorers “Garden Bugs”, 10:30-11:30 a.m., Hanford Reach Interpretive Center, 1943 Columbia Park Trail, Richland. Admission: $10 per family (up to 4 people and $2 for each additional child). Explore the world of garden bugs. Call 509-943-4100.
Open Board Game Night, 5-8:45 p.m., Adventures Underground, 1391 George Washington Way, Richland. Free. All are welcome to join us for board games, card games, chess and more. Bring your own game, or play one of the dozens we have in our board game library. Call 509-946-9893.
Music
Jeff Peterson, 6-9 p.m., Budd’s Broiler, 450 Columbia Point Dr., Richland. No cover. Call 509-946-8178.
Skid Row, 9 p.m., Umatilla County Fair, 1705 E Airport Rd., Hermiston. Tickets: $12-$20.
Spiller/David Dayton Project, 10 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Free. Indie Jam Rock. Call 509-946-9328.
Talks & Readings
Free Master Gardener Class: Seed Saving, 6:30-8 p.m., Master Gardener Demonstration Garden, 1620 S. Union St., Kennewick. Free. Learn the basics of seed saving. Call 509-735-3551.
Theater
‘Wild, Wild, Wildest West’, 7:30-9:30 p.m., Little Theatre of Walla Walla, 1130 E. Sumach, Walla Walla. Tickets: $15 general admission. A hilarious musical spoof of many of Hollywood’s Westerns. Call 509-529-3683.
Sports
Farm-City Pro Rodeo, Eastern Oregon Trade and Event Center, 1705 E. Airport Rd., Hermiston.
fri | Aug. 10
Comedy
Myles Weber, 8-9:30 p.m., Joker’s, 624 Wellsian Way, Richland. Tickets: $10. Call 509-943-1173.
Dance
Introduction to TapDance, 4:30-5:30 p.m., Tri-Cities Academy of Ballet and Music, 21 Aaron Dr., Richland. Cost: 1st class free; $12 a class. Open to all ages. Call 509-375-1898.
Open Dancing Fridays, 6-9 p.m., Pasco Eagles Club, 2829 W. Sylvester St., Pasco. Cost: $6. Non-members welcome. Call 509-586-7609.
Film
‘Black Panther’, 8 p.m., John Dam Plaza, 815 George Washington Way, Richland. A night of family movie fun. The movie will start when the sun goes down.
Planetarium shows, “Fractal Explorations”, 7 p.m., and “Supervolcanoes”, 8 p.m., CBC’s Bechtel National Planetarium, 2600 N. 20th Ave., Pasco. Cost: $6 adults; $5 seniors; $3 ages 6-12; free for 5 and under. Call 509-542-4515.
Music
Songs of Spirit-Amitabhan, 7-8:30 p.m., The Center for Spiritual Living, 210 E. 3rd Ave., Kennewick. Using humor, insight and his inspirational original material, Ami takes audiences on a journey to the opened heart, and the grace that is always present. Call 509-378-9099.
Nightlife
Kenny Day, 5-8 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Free. R&B/Soul. Call 509-946-9328.
Latino Night, 9 p.m., Umatilla County Fair, 1705 E Airport Rd., Hermiston. Tickets: $12. This concert ticket does not include fair admission.
Strange Hotels, 7:30-9:30 p.m., Tagaris, 844 Tulip Ln., Richland. Free. Indie pop/rock band. Call 509-628-0020.
Zilliox, 9 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Free. Call 509-946-9328.
Sports
Farm-City Pro Rodeo, Eastern Oregon Trade and Event Center, 1705 E. Airport Rd., Hermiston.
Talks & Readings
Urban Poets Society Presents: Open Mic Night!, 7-8:45 p.m., Adventures Underground, 1391 George Washington Way, Richland. Free. Call 509-946-9893.
Theater
‘Wild, Wild, Wildest West’, 7:30-9:30 p.m., Little Theatre of Walla Walla, 1130 E. Sumach, Walla Walla. Tickets: $15 general admission. Call 509-529-3683.
sat | Aug. 11
Book Signing
‘The Peacekeeper’, noon-5 p.m., Barnes & Noble, 1321 N. Columbia Center Blvd., Kennewick. Free. Author Jess Steven Hughes will be signing copies of his latest historical novel. Call 509-736-3116.
Comedy
Myles Weber, 8-9:30 p.m., Joker’s, 624 Wellsian Way, Richland. Tickets: $10. Call 509-943-1173.
Film
Planetarium shows, “Planet Nine”, 2 p.m., and “Cell! Cell! Cell!”, 3 p.m., CBC’s Bechtel National Planetarium, 2600 N. 20th Ave., Pasco. Cost: $6 adults; $5 seniors; $3 ages 6-12; free for 5 and under. Call 509-542-4515.
Misc.
2nd Annual Pasco Chamber Crawfish Boil, 11 a.m.-4 p.m., Port of Pasco, 1110 Osprey Pointe Blvd., Pasco. Tickets: $25/all you can eat; $10/Children under 14. A delicious all-you-can-eat Crawdad Boil with corn, potatoes, sausage, Zydeco music, Jambalaya, and a beer garden! Call 509-547-9755.
Tri-Cities Crime Stoppers Drink Some Wine and Solve a Crime, 9 a.m.-6 p.m., Southridge Sports and Events Complex, 2901 Southridge Blvd., Kennewick. Tickets $75. To register or more information, visit www.tricitiescrimestoppers.org or call 509-582-1351.
STEAM Family Fun Workshop: Splash, 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Hanford Reach Interpretive Center, 1943 Columbia Park Trail, Richland. Tickets: $10 adults, $6 seniors, military and students, 5 and under and Reach members are free. Call 509-943-4100.
Nightlife
Blues Traveler, 9 p.m., Umatilla County Fair, 1705 E Airport Rd., Hermiston. Tickets: $12-$20.
Bluezette, 6-9 p.m., Venezia Ristorante, 3280 George Washington Way, Richland. No cover. Call 509-947-5909.
Colin Dale, 6-9 p.m., Mezzo Thai Fusion, 110 Gage Blvd., Richland. No cover. Call 509-491-3400.
Eric Tessmer Band, 7-10 p.m., Charles Smith Wines, 35 S Spokane St., Walla Walla. Tickets: $12 in advance, $15 at the door. 21 and over.
Jeff Peterson, 5-8 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Free. Call 509-946-9328.
Marina and the Dreamboats, 7-10 p.m., Tagaris, 844 Tulip Ln., Richland. Free. Call 509-628-0020.
Sneaky Bones & Sam Webber, 9 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. New Americana from Seattle. Call 509-946-9328.
Sports
Farm-City Pro Rodeo, Eastern Oregon Trade and Event Center, 1705 E. Airport Rd., Hermiston.
Theater
‘Wild, Wild, Wildest West’, 7:30-9:30 p.m., Little Theatre of Walla Walla, 1130 E. Sumach, Walla Walla. Tickets: $15 general admission. Call 509-529-3683.
sun | Aug. 12
Dance
Afternoon Ballroom Dancing, 1-4 p.m., Pasco Eagles Club, 2829 W. Sylvester St., Pasco. $7. Dance or listen to your favorite tunes with live swing music. Call 509-946-6276.
Music
Sugar Ray, 5-10 p.m., Clover Island Inn, 435 Clover Island Dr, Kennewick. Tickets: $45 in advance; $55 day of show. Outdoor event overlooking the Columbia River. Opening band Colorblind. 21 and over. Call 509-586-0541.
Theater
‘Wild, Wild, Wildest West’, 2-4 p.m., Little Theatre of Walla Walla, 1130 E. Sumach, Walla Walla. Tickets: $15 general admission. Call 509-529-3683.
