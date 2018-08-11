He’s already in a nationally known rock band. Now this Pasco singer is going country

Zac Burrell already is part of a nationally known band.
But the drummer for Night Argent is about to step into the solo spotlight with the release of his debut EP.
And he’s excited.
“This is definitely where my passion lies,” the 25-year-old Pasco native said. “I love being at the front of the stage.”
The three-song record, called “Part One,” is available for pre-order now and officially drops Aug. 20.
Hometown fans will get a sneak peak Aug. 17 during Burrell’s EP release show at The Scarlet Room in Pasco.
The new EP and solo career — Night Argent fans don’t fear, he’s staying with the band — are a departure for Burrell in more ways than one. While Night Argent is known for its anthem rock sound, Burrell’s solo music has a little more twang.
“It’s like Keith Urban meets Sam Hunt,” he said, describing it as country pop.
In the fun, clever and imminently catchy new song “Cowboy,” that vibe comes out in full force.
And, so far, crowds haven’t been able to get enough. Burrell, who burnished his frontman skills by singing with the local country rock band Stompin Ground, brought the song out during a gig with the group..
Pretty soon, “people started requesting it,” said Kevin Williams, band co-founder.
Williams said Burrell is poised to take off — and he couldn’t be happier for his friend.
“Everything he’s written right now is radio worthy. I fully believe he’s going to make it,” Williams said. “I think the world of that guy.”
Burrell credits Williams for showing him the frontman ropes.
His Night Argent bandmates also have been supportive, he said, noting Chase Thompson and Shane Santanna even filmed the music video for “Cowboy.” It’ll be released around the same time as the EP.
Williams makes an appearance in the video, along with model Jadelyn Breier. Radio personality Ed Dailey also is featured.
Burrell recorded “Part One” at Synergy Productions in Seattle, with producer Sean Walker.
Mastering was handled by Andrew Mendelson of Georgetown Masters in Nashville.
Burrell said he’s proud of the finished product, which represents years of work.
And he’s grateful to everyone who helped him, from his parents, Joe and Kelly Burrell, to Joe Vidot of Haven Creative, who designed his website, to his Night Argent and Stompin Ground bandmates and friends.
“This is a huge dream of mine. This is the only dream of mine,” he said. “I can’t think of another word but ‘thankful.’”
To pre-order Burrell’s EP, go to zacburrell.com.
The free EP release show is at 8 p.m. Aug. 17 at The Scarlet Room, 7317 W. Dradie St., Pasco.
