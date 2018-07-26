Food, music, and a whole lot of art. Popular Richland event takes over Howard Amon Park

The 68th annual Art in the Park is Friday and Saturday in Richland.
Hours are 9 a.m to 8 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday.
Admission to the Howard Amon Park event is free.
More than 200 artists will be on hand, selling everything from jewelry to clothing, paintings, sculptures, photography and more. Live music and performances are planned and food vendors will be set up.
Allied Arts Association puts on the event as its primary fundraiser.
A shuttle will run from Fran Rish Stadium near Richland High School, with stops at the Knight Street Transit Center, John Dam Plaza and in front of Greenies.
Shuttles will leave Fran Rish every 15 minutes. Fare is by donation, with the money going to the Boys & Girls Clubs of Benton and Franklin Counties Music and Arts Center.
▪ The 19th annual Hunt & Gather Vintage in the Park Show also is planned nearby.
It runs from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at John Dam Plaza in Richland, with a variety of antique and vintage vendors on hand. Food vendors also will be selling treats.
Admission is free.
Comments