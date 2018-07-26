Tri-City things to do for July 27-Aug. 5

fri | July 27
Art
Art in the Park, 9 a.m.-8 p.m., Howard Amon Park, 900 Amon Park Rd., Richland.
Comedy
Roy Haber, 8-9:30 p.m., Joker’s, 624 Wellsian Way, Richland. Tickets: $10. Call 509-943-1173.
Dance
Open Dancing Fridays, 6-9 p.m., Pasco Eagles Club, 2829 W. Sylvester St., Pasco. Cost: $6. Non-members welcome. Call 509-586-7609.
Film
Planetarium shows, “Two Small Pieces of Glass: The Amazing Telescope”, 7 p.m., and “IBEX: Search for the Edge of the Solar System”, 8 p.m., CBC’s Bechtel National Planetarium, 2600 N. 20th Ave., Pasco. Cost: $6 adults; $5 seniors; $3 ages 6-12; free for 5 and under. Call 509-542-4515.
Music
Concert in the Park Series, 7:30-9 p.m., Flat Top Park, 4705 W. Van Giesen St, West Richland. Free. Music by Badger Mountain Dry Band. Call 509-554-8106.
Nightlife
Andru Gomez, 7:30-9:30 p.m., Tagaris, 844 Tulip Ln., Richland. Free. Call 509-628-0020.
Ball Bag/The Nightmares/Wulf, 9 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Quirky rock music. Call 509-946-9328.
Beer Choir, 6:30-9 p.m., RF McDougall’s, 1705 Columbia Park Trail, Richland. A grand time in the ancient tradition of people singing while drinking beer.
Jezebel’s Mother, 6-8 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Free. Americana from Oregon. Call 509-946-9328.
Naughty by Nature, 8 p.m., Wildhorse Resort & Casino, 72777 Hwy. 331, Pendleton. GA Lawn seats $49.
Sports
Tri-City Water Follies hydroplane races, 8 a.m.-5 p.m., Columbia Park, Kennewick. Tickets: $25 for weekend, $15 Saturday, $25 Sunday; $10/$5/$5 for children 6-12; free 5-under. Call 509-783-4675.
Theater
‘Annie: The Musical’, 7-9:30 p.m., Gesa Power House Theatre, 111 N. Sixth Ave., Walla Walla. Tickets: $15-$35 reserved seating. Call 509-529-6500.
sat | July 28
Art
Art in the Park, 9 a.m.-8 p.m., Howard Amon Park, 900 Amon Park Rd., Richland.
Comedy
Roy Haber, 8-9:30 p.m., Joker’s, 624 Wellsian Way, Richland. Tickets: $10. Call 509-943-1173.
Film
Planetarium shows, “Secret Lives of Stars”, 2 p.m., and “Oasis in Space”, 3 p.m., CBC’s Bechtel National Planetarium, 2600 N. 20th Ave., Pasco. Cost: $6 adults; $5 seniors; $3 ages 6-12; free for 5 and under. Call 509-542-4515.
Misc.
Country Nesters: Hunt & Gather Vintage in the Park Show, 9 a.m.-4 p.m., John Dam Plaza, 815 George Washington Way, Richland. Free. Call 509-430-2151.
The Official Boat Race Party, 8-11 p.m., TRAC, 6600 Burden Blvd., Pasco. Tickets: $25 Pre-Sale; $30 day of. Fun entertainment, great music, live DJs, and prizes. 21 and over.
Nightlife
Dave Clark, 6:30 p.m., Mezzo Thai Fusion, 110 Gage Blvd., Richland. No cover. Jazz piano. Call 509-491-3400.
The Jack Maybe Project, 7-10 p.m., Tagaris, 844 Tulip Ln., Richland. Free. Call 509-628-0020.
Lounging at the Loft, 6-9 p.m., Winemakers Loft, 357 Port Ave., Prosser. Cover: $10. The third Lounging at the Loft Summer Music Series, hosted by McKinley Springs Winery, aims to please with the blues and rock vibes of the band The Usual Suspects. Call 509-786-0004.
Ramon Ayala, 8 p.m., Wildhorse Resort & Casino, 72777 Hwy. 331, Pendleton.
Steve Carver, 5-8 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Free. Jazz piano. Call 509-946-9328.
Wabi Sabi with Mother Yeti, 9 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Psychedelic fusion from ID. Call 509-946-9328.
Sports
Tri-City Water Follies hydroplane races, 8 a.m.-5 p.m., Columbia Park, Kennewick. Tickets: $25 for weekend, $15 Saturday, $25 Sunday; $10/$5/$5 for children 6-12; free 5-under. Call 509-783-4675.
Theater
‘Annie: The Musical’, 2-4:30 p.m. and 7-9:30 p.m., Gesa Power House Theatre, 111 N. Sixth Ave., Walla Walla. Tickets: $15-$35 reserved seating. Call 509-529-6500.
sun | July 29
Dance
Argentine Tango Practica, 4-6 p.m., Salsa con Rumba, 5601 W. Clearwater Suite 110, Kennewick. Cost: $5. No partner necessary and open to the public. Call 831-214-3021.
Music
Swatkins and the Positive Agenda, 6 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Talkbox Wizard from PDX. Call 509-946-9328.
Sports
Tri-City Water Follies hydroplane races, 8 a.m.-5 p.m., Columbia Park, Kennewick. Tickets: $25 Sunday; $5 for children 6-12; free 5-under. Call 509-783-4675.
Theater
‘Annie: The Musical’, 2-4:30 p.m., Gesa Power House Theatre, 111 N. Sixth Ave., Walla Walla. Tickets: $15-$35 reserved seating. Call 509-529-6500.
mon | July 30
Dance
Beginning Argentine Tango Class, 7:30-8:30 p.m., Richland Community Center, 500 Amon Park Dr., Richland. Cost: $30.50 Richland resident; $38.25 non-resident. No partner necessary. Call 831-214-3021.
Music
Open Mic/Band showcase hosted by Barefoot Randy, 7 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Free. Full backline of gear includes drums, bass amp, guitar amp, piano and full PA. Call 509-946-9328.
Talks & Readings
Climate Science on Tap, 7-8:30 p.m., Jeanne Dillner Home, 47 Vista Ct., Richland. Come learn how data is used to guide models and draw conclusions about climate change. Call 509-375-3435.
tue | July 31
Dance
Dance Lessons for Singles and Couples, 6:30-7:30 p.m., Pasco Eagles Club, 2829 W. Sylvester St., Pasco. Cost: $6. Members and guests welcome. Call 509-586-7609.
wed | Aug. 1
Misc.
Dungeons & Dragons Encounters + D&D Adventurers League, 6-8:30 p.m., Adventures Underground, 1391 George Washington Way, Richland. Free. Call 509-946-9893.
Music
Cody Beebe and the Crooks with Austin Jenckes, Thunder on the Island, 6-9 p.m., Clover Island Inn, 435 Clover Island Dr., Kennewick. Free.
Jazz Jam Night, 8 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Free. Jazz jams with some of the region’s finest up and coming talent! Call 509-946-9328.
The Mary Lou and Stevie Show, 6-8 p.m. Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Jazz standards, show tunes, slow and dreamy ballads, and blues. Call 509-946-9328.
Sundown in Tri-Town, 4-8 p.m., Volunteer Park, 1125 N. 4th Ave., Pasco. Free. Live music and acts, farmers market, food vendors, booths, activities and beer garden.
thu | Aug. 2
Art
First Thursday Art Walk, 5-8 p.m., Gallery Underground, 101 W Kennewick Ave., Kennewick. Lisa Kaiser demonstrating acrylic painting. Free raffle for a painting. Call 509-539-5459.
Mid-Columbia Watercolor Society Exhibition, 5-8 p.m., You & I Framing and Gallery, 214 W 1st Ave., Kennewick. Free. Call 509-582-0200.
Comedy
Justin Rupple, 8-9:30 p.m., Joker’s, 624 Wellsian Way, Richland. Tickets: $10-$14. Call 509-943-1173.
Music
First Thursday Karaoke Competition, 9-11 p.m., Mezzo Thai Fusion, 110 Gage Blvd., Richland. Free. One talented singer will get up to $250 cash as the competition winner. Call 509-947-5909.
Missy Andersen, 7-10 p.m., Brewminatti, 713 6th St., Prosser. Tickets: $12 advance; $17 day of show. Call 509-786-2269.
Misc.
Geeks Who Drink, pub trivia, 8 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Free. Call 509-946-9328.
Open Board Game Night, 5-8:45 p.m., Adventures Underground, 1391 George Washington Way, Richland. Free. All are welcome to join us for board games, card games, chess and more. Bring your own game, or play one of the dozens we have in our board game library. Call 509-946-9893.
fri | Aug. 3
Art
Shannon Kimball Artist Reception, 5:30-7 p.m., CAVU Cellars, 175 E. Aeronca Ave., Walla Walla. Call 509-540-6359.
Comedy
Justin Rupple, 8-9:30 p.m., Joker’s, 624 Wellsian Way, Richland. Tickets: $10-$14. Call 509-943-1173.
Dance
Introduction to TapDance, 4:30-5:30 p.m., Tri-Cities Academy of Ballet and Music, 21 Aaron Dr., Richland. Cost: 1st class FREE; $12 a class. Great exercise for the mind & body! Open to all ages. Call 509-375-1898.
Open Dancing Fridays, 6-9 p.m., Pasco Eagles Club, 2829 W. Sylvester St., Pasco. Cost: $6. Non-members welcome. Call 509-586-7609.
Film
‘Despicable Me 3’, 8 p.m., John Dam Plaza, 815 George Washington Way, Richland. A night of family movie fun. Show up around sunset and grab a seat. The movie will start when the sun goes down.
Planetarium shows, “Secrets of the Sun”, 7 p.m., and “Stars of the Pharaohs”, 8 p.m., CBC’s Bechtel National Planetarium, 2600 N. 20th Ave., Pasco. Cost: $6 adults; $5 seniors; $3 ages 6-12; free for 5 and under. Call 509-542-4515.
Misc.
Sunset at Southridge, 5:30-8 p.m., Southridge Sports & Events Complex, 2901 Southridge Blvd., Kennewick. Free. Live entertainment and kids activities. Every food vendor offers a $7 dinner special that includes a free carousel ride.
Nightlife
Dan Myers (The Sonic Shaman), 5-8 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Free. Ambient. Call 509-946-9328.
Evan Egerer, 7:30-9:30 p.m., Tagaris, 844 Tulip Ln., Richland. Free. Call 509-628-0020.
Los Caipirinhos, 9 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Reggae, Ska, Latin Fusion and Rock en Español. Call 509-946-9328.
Talks & Readings
The Underground Book Club Meeting, 7-8:45 p.m. Adventures Underground, 1391 George Washington Way, Richland. Free. Call 509-946-9893.
Theater
‘Annie: The Musical’, 7-9:30 p.m., Gesa Power House Theatre, 111 N. Sixth Ave., Walla Walla. Tickets: $15-$35 reserved seating. Call 509-529-6500.
sat | Aug. 4
Art
Barbara Sutton Artist Reception, noon-2 p.m., Tucannon Cellars, 40504 Demoss Rd., Benton City. Call 509-545-9588.
Comedy
Justin Rupple, 8-9:30 p.m., Joker’s, 624 Wellsian Way, Richland. Tickets: $10-$14. Call 509-943-1173.
Film
Planetarium shows, “My House Has Stars”, 2 p.m., and “The Little Star That Could”, 3 p.m., CBC’s Bechtel National Planetarium, 2600 N. 20th Ave., Pasco. Cost: $6 adults; $5 seniors; $3 ages 6-12; free for 5 and under. Call 509-542-4515.
Nightlife
Blistered Earth, 9 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Call 509-946-9328.
Cedar Teeth, 7-10 p.m., Tagaris, 844 Tulip Ln., Richland. Free. Call 509-628-0020.
Lounging at the Loft, 6-9 p.m., Winemakers Loft, 357 Port Ave., Prosser. Cover: $10. Hosted by Martinez & Martinez Wines. The sulty and highly-danceable latin band Tri-Cities Fino performs. Call 509-786-2392.
Zilliox, 6-9 p.m., Mezzo Thai Fusion, 110 Gage Blvd., Richland. No cover. Trip hop. Call 509-491-3400.
Theater
‘Annie: The Musical’, 2-4:30 p.m. and 7-9:30 p.m., Gesa Power House Theatre, 111 N. Sixth Ave., Walla Walla. Tickets: $15-$35 reserved seating.
sun | Aug. 5
Theater
‘Annie: The Musical’, 2-4:30 p.m, Gesa Power House Theatre, 111 N. Sixth Ave., Walla Walla. Tickets: $15-$35 reserved seating. Call 509-529-6500.
