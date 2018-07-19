‘The biggest bounce house in the world’ coming to Kennewick

A massive inflatable bounce house in coming to Kennewick.
Billed as “the biggest bounce house in the world” at “10,000 square feet of inflatable elation with a structure 40-times the size of an average bounce house and four times bigger than the average residential house,” The Big Bounce America will be at the Benton County fairgrounds July 21-22.
Sessions are available for toddlers, kids, and adults, starting at $11.
“People of all ages are invited to get big-air on the basketball court, compete against one another on an obstacle course, and plummet from a giant slide into a massive ball pit outside the main structure. Bringing everything together, a professional DJ, located on a stage at the center of the bounce house, spins a carefully curated soundtrack with nightclub quality sound, lights, and even blasts of confetti,” the news release said.
A large Bounce Village also boasts more fun.
For more information, go to thebigbounceamerica.com.
Tickets are available at showclix.com/event/bba-2018-tricities-wa.
