Christian comedian to perform July 27 in Pasco

Comedian Tracie Davis will perform July 27 at GracePoint Church in Pasco.
A Christian performer from Seattle, Davis has opened for numerous gospel artists, from Kirk Franklin to Mary Mary, over her long career. She’s also a cancer survivor, and along with telling jokes she’ll share her inspiring story and testimony.
Isaiah Williams will perform as the musical guest.
Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and showtime is 7 p.m. Tickets are $10.
GracePoint Church is at 1915 N. Road 84.
For more information, call 509-546-1573.
Comments