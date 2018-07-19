Arts & Entertainment

Christian comedian to perform July 27 in Pasco

July 19, 2018 02:06 PM

Comedian Tracie Davis will perform July 27 at GracePoint Church in Pasco.

A Christian performer from Seattle, Davis has opened for numerous gospel artists, from Kirk Franklin to Mary Mary, over her long career. She’s also a cancer survivor, and along with telling jokes she’ll share her inspiring story and testimony.

Isaiah Williams will perform as the musical guest.

Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and showtime is 7 p.m. Tickets are $10.

GracePoint Church is at 1915 N. Road 84.

For more information, call 509-546-1573.

