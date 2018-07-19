Make your own musical instrument at this Richland workshop

A “Make Your Own Music” night is July 26 at the Richland Public Library.
The free program for adults runs from 6 to 8:30 p.m. and will focus on creating instruments out of simple materials – everything from a water xylophone to a simple cup instrument, a news release said. “Attendees will also be able to sample the Makey Makey mini circuit board to make instruments out of everyday items, like a banana keyboard, or anything else that tickles your imagination,” it said.
Space is limited and attendees should register in advance through eventbrite.com.
