Tri-City things to do for July 20-29

fri | July 20
Comedy
Phil Johnson, 8-9:30 p.m., Joker’s, 624 Wellsian Way, Richland. Tickets: $10. Call 509-943-1173.
Kermet Apio, 7:30-9:30 p.m., Chandler Reach Winery, 9506 W. Chandler Rd., Benton City. Tickets: $25-$35. Call 509-588-8800.
Dance
Open Dancing Fridays, 6-9 p.m., Pasco Eagles Club, 2829 W. Sylvester St., Pasco. Cost: $6. Non-members welcome. Call 509-586-7609.
Film
‘Coco’, 8 p.m., John Dam Plaza, 815 George Washington Way, Richland. A night of family movie fun. Show up around sunset and grab a seat. The movie will start when the sun goes down.
Great American Drive-In: ‘National Treasure’, 8 p.m., Clover Island Inn, 435 Clover Island Dr. Kennewick. Welcome Warriors Home hosts this fun-filled family event and drive-in movie. Free but one ticket per car is required. Info & tickets: bit.ly/WWH-drive-in.
Planetarium shows, “Dynamic Earth”, 7 p.m., and “Black Holes: the Other Side of Infinity”, 8 p.m., CBC’s Bechtel National Planetarium, 2600 N. 20th Ave., Pasco. Cost: $6 adults; $5 seniors; $3 ages 6-12; free for 5 and under. Call 509-542-4515.
Misc.
Boredom Busters at the Reach: All About Bugs, 10:30 a.m.-1 p.m., Hanford Reach Interpretive Center, 1943 Columbia Park Trail, Richland. Admission: Adults $10; Seniors, Military and Students $6; 5 and under and Reach members free. Story time, crafts and activities.
Drinks for Drinks, 7 p.m.-12 a.m., The Uptown Theatre, 1300 Jadwin Ave., Richland. A benefit concert/party to raise buckets of cash for Charity Water. 21 and over. Tickets: $5.
Sunset at Southridge, 5:30-8 p.m., Southridge Sports & Events Complex, 2901 Southridge Blvd., Kennewick. Free. Live entertainment and kids activities. Every food vendor offers a $7 dinner special that includes a free carousel ride.
Walla Walla VA’s First Archaeology Day, 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Jonathan M. Wainwright Memorial VA Medical Center, 77 Wainwright Dr., Walla Walla. Free. A day of family fun and learning about archaeology. Learn about pottery reconstruction, flintknapping, small scale archaeological excavation, atlatl throwing, and artifact identification. Call 509-386-1117.
Music
Concert in the Park Series, 7:30-9 p.m., Flat Top Park, 4705 W. Van Giesen St, West Richland. Free. Music by The Shades. Call 509-554-8106.
Nightlife
Hank Cramer, 5-8 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Folk. Free. Call 509-946-9328.
Jeff Peterson, 5:30-8 p.m., Gesa Carousel of Dreams, 2901 Southridge Blvd., Kennewick. Free. Call 509-378-3257.
Mary Lou Gnoza & Steve Haberman, 6-9 p.m., Budd’s Broiler, 450 Columbia Point Dr., Richland. Call 509-946-8178.
Naughty Pine/The Coast, 9 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Reggae/Rock. Call 509-946-9328.
TC Latin Fusion Band, 7:30-9:30 p.m., Tagaris, 844 Tulip Ln., Richland. Free. Call 509-628-0020.
Too Slim & The Taildraggers, 7-10 p.m., Brewminatti, 713 6th St., Prosser. Tickets: $15 advance; $20 day of show. Call 509-786-2269.
Theater
‘Sister Act’, 7:30 p.m., Columbia Basin College Theatre, 2600 N. 20th Ave., Pasco. Tickets: $25 adults; $23 seniors & students. Call 509-542-5531.
sat | July 21
Comedy
Phil Johnson, 8-9:30 p.m., Joker’s, 624 Wellsian Way, Richland. Tickets: $10. Call 509-943-1173.
Dance
Water Follies square dance, 7-10 p.m., Shuffler’s Shanty, 717 N. Irving St., Kennewick. Tickets: $8 suggested donation. Call 509-628-0354.
Film
Planetarium shows, “Kaluoka’hina: the Enchanted Reef”, 2 p.m., and “The Life of Trees”, 3 p.m., CBC’s Bechtel National Planetarium, 2600 N. 20th Ave., Pasco. Cost: $6 adults; $5 seniors; $3 ages 6-12; free for 5 and under. Call 509-542-4515.
Misc.
Discover the Reach - Incredible Insects, 10 a.m.-1 p.m., Hanford Reach Interpretive Center, 1943 Columbia Park Trail, Richland. Free admission. Learn all about butterflies, moths, arthropods, and aquatic invertebrates from local experts like the Mid-Columbia Beekeepers Association. Face painting, live insects, crafts and games. Call 509-943-4100.
Prosser Art Walk & Wine Gala, 6 a.m.-10 p.m., Historic Downtown Prosser, 702 6th St., Prosser. Tickets: $15. Fine art, pottery, woodworking, glass art and reclaimed whimsy. Live music. Food vendors. Call 509-786-3177.
Richland Luau, 7-9:30 p.m., John Dam Plaza, 815 George Washington Way, Richland. Authentic meal, children’s activities and performances. Tickets: $22 adults; $7.50 kids ages 6-13; under age 5 free. Call 509-942-7529.
Nightlife
Doc Jeebus’ Mojo Library, 9 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Southern Fried Rock. Call 509-946-9328.
Duende Libre, 7-10 p.m., Tagaris, 844 Tulip Ln., Richland. Latin Fusion from Seattle. Free. Call 509-628-0020.
Faith Martin & Bobby Nelson, 6-9 p.m., Budd’s Broiler, 450 Columbia Point Dr., Richland. Call 509-946-8178.
Jeff Peterson, 6:30-9:30 p.m., Mezzo Thai Fusion, 110 Gage Blvd., Richland. No cover. Call 509-491-3400.
Jill Cohn, 6-8 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Singer/Songwriter from Seattle. Free. Call 509-946-9328.
Theater
‘Sister Act’, 7:30 p.m., Columbia Basin College Theatre, 2600 N. 20th Ave., Pasco. Tickets: $25 adults; $23 seniors & students. Call 509-542-5531.
sun | July 22
Dance
Argentine Tango Practica, 4-6 p.m., Salsa con Rumba, 5601 W. Clearwater Suite 110, Kennewick. Cost: $5. No partner necessary and open to the public. Call 831-214-3021.
Music
Ruckus in the Boonies Afterparty feat. Bob Wayne & more, 6 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Call 509-946-9328.
mon | July 23
Dance
Beginning Argentine Tango Class, 7:30-8:30 p.m., Richland Community Center, 500 Amon Park Dr., Richland. Cost: $30.50 Richland resident; $38.25 non-resident. No partner necessary. Call 831-214-3021.
Music
Open Mic/Band showcase hosted by Barefoot Randy, 7 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Free. Full backline of gear includes drums, bass amp, guitar amp, piano and full PA. Call 509-946-9328.
tue | July 24
Dance
Dance Lessons for Singles and Couples, 6:30-7:30 p.m., Pasco Eagles Club, 2829 W. Sylvester St., Pasco. Cost: $6. Members and guests welcome. Call 509-586-7609.
Introduction to Tap Dance, 1-2 p.m., Tri-Cities Academy of Ballet and Music, 21 Aaron Dr., Richland. Cost: 1st class FREE; $12 a class. Great exercise for the mind & body! Open to all ages. Call 509-375-1898.
wed | July 25
Misc.
Dungeons & Dragons Encounters + D&D Adventurers League, 6-8:30 p.m., Adventures Underground, 1391 George Washington Way, Richland. Free. Call 509-946-9893.
Hydros on the Mall, 3-8 p.m., Columbia Center Mall, 1321 N. Columbia Center Blvd., Kennewick. Free. Meet the teams behind the hydroplanes, get your photos and autographs from your favorite team. Food trucks, music by Mod Jamz, vendor and retailer tents and games for the whole family.
Music
Jazz Jam Night, 8 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Free. Jazz jams with some of the region’s finest up and coming talent! Call 509-946-9328.
Junkyard Jane, Thunder on the Island, 6-9 p.m., Clover Island Inn, 435 Clover Island Dr., Kennewick. Free.
The Mary Lou and Stevie Show, 6-8 p.m. Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Jazz standards, show tunes, slow and dreamy ballads, and blues. Call 509-946-9328.
Sundown in Tri-Town, 4-8 p.m., Volunteer Park, 1125 N. 4th Ave., Pasco. Free. Live music and acts, farmers market, food vendors, booths, activities and beer garden.
thu | July 26
Comedy
Roy Haber, 8-9:30 p.m., Joker’s, 624 Wellsian Way, Richland. Tickets: $10. Call 509-943-1173.
Misc.
Geeks Who Drink, pub trivia, 8-10 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Free. Call 509-946-9328.
Little Explorers, 10:30-11:30 a.m., The REACH, 1943 Columbia Park Trail, Richland. Admission: $10 per family (up to 4 people and $2 for each additional child). Learn all about rocks. Read stories, sing songs, create awesome crafts, and explore the museum grounds looking at all sorts of different rocks native to our area. Call 509-943-4100.
Open Board Game Night, 5-8:45 p.m., Adventures Underground, 1391 George Washington Way, Richland. Free. All are welcome to join us for board games, card games, chess and more. Bring your own game, or play one of the dozens we have in our board game library. Call 509-946-9893.
Nightlife
Caleb Caudle, 7-10 p.m., Brewminatti, 713 6th St., Prosser. Tickets: $17 advance; $22 day of show. Call 509-786-2269.
fri | July 27
Art
Art in the Park, 9 a.m.-8 p.m., Howard Amon Park, 900 Amon Park Rd. N, Richland.
Comedy
Roy Haber, 8-9:30 p.m., Joker’s, 624 Wellsian Way, Richland. Tickets: $10. Call 509-943-1173.
Dance
Open Dancing Fridays, 6-9 p.m., Pasco Eagles Club, 2829 W. Sylvester St., Pasco. Cost: $6. Non-members welcome. Call 509-586-7609.
Film
Planetarium shows, “Two Small Pieces of Glass: The Amazing Telescope”, 7 p.m., and “IBEX: Search for the Edge of the Solar System”, 8 p.m., CBC’s Bechtel National Planetarium, 2600 N. 20th Ave., Pasco. Cost: $6 adults; $5 seniors; $3 ages 6-12; free for 5 and under. Call 509-542-4515.
Music
Concert in the Park Series, 7:30-9 p.m., Flat Top Park, 4705 W. Van Giesen St, West Richland. Free. Music by Badger Mountain Dry Band. Call 509-554-8106.
Nightlife
Andru Gomez, 7:30-9:30 p.m., Tagaris, 844 Tulip Ln., Richland. Free. Call 509-628-0020.
Naughty by Nature, 8 p.m., Wildhorse Resort & Casino, 72777 Hwy. 331, Pendleton. GA Lawn seats $49.
Jezebel’s Mother, 6-8 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Free. Americana from Oregon. Call 509-946-9328.
Ball Bag/The Nightmares/Wulf, 9 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Quirky rock music. Call 509-946-9328.
Sports
Tri-City Water Follies hydroplane races, 8 a.m.-5 p.m., Columbia Park, Kennewick. Tickets: $25 for weekend, $15 Saturday, $25 Sunday; $10/$5/$5 for children 6-12; free 5-under. Call 509-783-4675.
Theater
‘Annie: The Musical’, 7-9:30 p.m., Gesa Power House Theatre, 111 N. Sixth Ave., Walla Walla. Tickets: $15-$35 reserved seating. Call 509-529-6500.
sat | July 28
Art
Art in the Park, 9 a.m.-8 p.m., Howard Amon Park, 900 Amon Park Rd. N, Richland.
Comedy
Roy Haber, 8-9:30 p.m., Joker’s, 624 Wellsian Way, Richland. Tickets: $10. Call 509-943-1173.
Film
Planetarium shows, “Secret Lives of Stars”, 2 p.m., and “Oasis in Space”, 3 p.m., CBC’s Bechtel National Planetarium, 2600 N. 20th Ave., Pasco. Cost: $6 adults; $5 seniors; $3 ages 6-12; free for 5 and under. Call 509-542-4515.
Misc.
Country Nesters: Hunt & Gather Vintage in the Park Show, 9 a.m.-4 p.m., John Dam Plaza, 815 George Washington Way, Richland. Free. Call 509-430-2151.
Nightlife
The Jack Maybe Project, 7-10 p.m., Tagaris, 844 Tulip Ln., Richland. Free. Call 509-628-0020.
Lounging at the Loft, 6-9 p.m., Winemakers Loft, 357 Port Ave., Prosser. Cover: $10. The third Lounging at the Loft Summer Music Series, hosted by McKinley Springs Winery, aims to please with the blues and rock vibes of the band, The Usual Suspects. Call 509-786-0004.
Ramon Ayala, 8 p.m., Wildhorse Resort & Casino, 72777 Hwy. 331, Pendleton.
Steve Carver, 5-8 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Free. Jazz piano. Call 509-946-9328.
Wabi Sabi with Mother Yeti, 9 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Psychedelic fusion from ID. Call 509-946-9328.
Sports
Tri-City Water Follies hydroplane races, 8 a.m.-5 p.m., Columbia Park, Kennewick. Tickets: $25 for weekend, $15 Saturday, $25 Sunday; $10/$5/$5 for children 6-12; free 5-under. Call 509-783-4675.
Theater
‘Annie: The Musical’, 2-4:30 p.m. and 7-9:30 p.m., Gesa Power House Theatre, 111 N. Sixth Ave., Walla Walla. Tickets: $15-$35 reserved seating. Call 509-529-6500.
sun | July 29
Dance
Argentine Tango Practica, 4-6 p.m., Salsa con Rumba, 5601 W. Clearwater Suite 110, Kennewick. Cost: $5. No partner necessary and open to the public. Call 831-214-3021.
Music
Swatkins and the Positive Agenda, 6 p.m. , Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Talkbox Wizard from PDX. Call 509-946-9328.
Sports
Tri-City Water Follies hydroplane races, 8 a.m.-5 p.m., Columbia Park, Kennewick. Tickets: $25 Sunday; $5 for children 6-12; free 5-under. Call 509-783-4675.
Theater
‘Annie: The Musical’, 2-4:30 p.m., Gesa Power House Theatre, 111 N. Sixth Ave., Walla Walla. Tickets: $15-$35 reserved seating. Call 509-529-6500.
