Tri-City things to do for July 13-22

fri | July 13
Comedy
Keith Nelson, 8-9:30 p.m., Joker’s, 624 Wellsian Way, Richland. Tickets: $10. Call 509-943-1173.
Dance
Open Dancing Fridays, 6-9 p.m., Pasco Eagles Club, 2829 W. Sylvester St., Pasco. Cost: $6. Non-members welcome. Call 509-586-7609.
Film
‘Space Jam’, 9 p.m., John Dam Plaza, 815 George Washington Way, Richland. A night of family movie fun. Show up around sunset and grab a seat. The movie will start when the sun goes down.
Planetarium shows, “Two Small Pieces of Glass: The Amazing Telescope”, 7 p.m., and “Bad Astronomy: Myths and Misconceptions”, 8 p.m., CBC’s Bechtel National Planetarium, 2600 N. 20th Ave., Pasco. Cost: $6 adults; $5 seniors; $3 ages 6-12; free for 5 and under. Call 509-542-4515.
Misc.
Squash Blossom Class with Chef Greg Schnorr, 6-8 p.m., Walter Clore Wine & Culinary Center, 2140 Wine Country Rd., Prosser. Tickets: $45. Stuff Squash Blossoms, top pizzas and create colorful summer salads. Call 509-786-1000.
Sunset at Southridge, 5:30-8 p.m., Southridge Sports & Events Complex, 2901 Southridge Blvd., Kennewick. Free. Live entertainment and kids activities. Every food vendor offers a $7 dinner special that includes a free carousel ride.
Winemaker’s Dinner, 6-10 p.m., Tucannon Cellars, 40504 Demoss Rd., Benton City. Tickets: $115; $95 Wine Club members.
Music
Concert in the Park Series, 7:30-9 p.m., Flat Top Park, 4705 W. Van Giesen St, West Richland. Free. Music by Black Dolly. Call 509-554-8106.
Nightlife
Café Blanco, 7:30-9:30 p.m., Tagaris, 844 Tulip Ln., Richland. Free. Call 509-628-0020.
Good Co, 7-8:30 p.m., Gesa Power House Theatre, 111 N. Sixth Ave., Walla Walla. Tickets: $35-$30 adults; $20 students. An electro swing band. Call 509-529-6500.
Lindsay Clark, 5-8 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Free. Singer/Songwriter from PDX. Call 509-946-9328.
McTuff, 9 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Jazz heavyweights from Seattle. Call 509-946-9328.
Talks & Readings
Urban Poets Society Presents: Open Mic Night!, 7-8:45 p.m., Adventures Underground, 1391 George Washington Way, Richland. Free. Call 509-946-9893.
Theater
‘Sister Act’, 7:30 p.m., Columbia Basin College Theatre, 2600 N. 20th Ave., Pasco. Tickets: $25 adults; $23 seniors & students. A feel-good musical comedy smash based on the hit 1992 film that has audiences jumping to their feet! Rated PG for minimal swearing. Call 509-542-5531.
sat | July 14
Art
Meet the Artist - Randy Berglund, 3-5 p.m., Walter Clore Wine & Culinary Center, 2140 Wine Country Rd., Prosser. Free. Call 509-786-1000.
Comedy
Keith Nelson, 8-9:30 p.m., Joker’s, 624 Wellsian Way, Richland. Tickets: $10. Call 509-943-1173.
Film
Planetarium shows, “Secret Lives of Stars”, 2 p.m., and “Oasis in Space”, 3 p.m., CBC’s Bechtel National Planetarium, 2600 N. 20th Ave., Pasco. Cost: $6 adults; $5 seniors; $3 ages 6-12; free for 5 and under. Call 509-542-4515.
Misc.
Summer Spin-In, 11 a.m.-4 p.m., Sage Bluff Alpacas, 8401 S. Steele Road, Prosser. Free admission. Tour the farm, meet the alpacas, talk with breeders and shop luxurious alpaca retail. www.sagebluffalpacas.com. Call 509-786-4507.
Miss Tri-Cities Pageant, 7 p.m., Art Fuller Auditorium, Kennewick High School, 500 Dayton Ave., Kennewick. Tickets: $25.
Nightlife
CobraHawk/This Past Tuesday, 9 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Rock. Call 509-946-9328.
Heather Maloney, 7-10 p.m., Brewminatti, 713 6th St., Prosser. Tickets: $12 advance; $17 day of show. Call 509-786-2269.
Jeff Peterson, 6-9 p.m., Budd’s Broiler, 450 Columbia Point Dr., Richland. No cover. Call 509-946-8178.
Kenny Day, 5-8 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Free. R&B/Soul. Call 509-946-9328.
Lounging at the Loft Summer Music Series, 6-9 p.m., Winemakers Loft, 357 Port Ave., Prosser. Cover: $10. Hosted by Ginkgo Forest Winery for the second, sizzling debut with the Spokane-based band, Into the Drift. Call 509-786-1509.
Patrick McHenry, 7-10 p.m., Tagaris, 844 Tulip Ln., Richland. Free. Call 509-628-0020.
Talks & Readings
Electrification and its potential for deep decarbonization, 2-4 p.m., Badger Mountain Vineyard & Powers Winery, 1106 N Jurupa St,, Kennewick. Free. Hear from Michael Kintner-Meyer. Call 509-438-8939.
Theater
‘Sister Act’, 7:30 p.m., Columbia Basin College Theatre, 2600 N. 20th Ave., Pasco. Tickets: $25 adults; $23 seniors & students. A feel-good musical comedy smash based on the hit 1992 film that has audiences jumping to their feet! Rated PG for minimal swearing. Call 509-542-5531.
mon | July 16
Dance
Introduction to Tap Dance, 1-2 p.m., Tri-Cities Academy of Ballet and Music, 21 Aaron Dr., Richland. Cost: 1st class FREE; $12 a class. Great exercise for the mind & body! Open to all ages. Call 509-375-1898.
Beginning Argentine Tango Class, 7:30-8:30 p.m., Richland Community Center, 500 Amon Park Dr., Richland. Cost: $30.50 Richland resident; $38.25 non-resident. No partner necessary. Call 831-214-3021.
Music
Elementary Show Choir Camp, 9 a.m.-12 p.m. July 16-20, Richland Church of the Nazarene, 2500 Jericho Rd., Richland. Cost: $75 (1 child), $70 (2 children), $65 (3 or more children).
Middle School Show Choir Camp, 1-4 p.m. July 16-20, Richland Church of the Nazarene, 2500 Jericho Rd., Richland. Cost: $75 (1 child), $70 (2 children), $65 (3 or more children).
Open Mic/Band showcase hosted by Barefoot Randy, 7 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Free. Full backline of gear includes drums, bass amp, guitar amp, piano and full PA. Call 509-946-9328.
tue | July 17
Dance
Dance Lessons for Singles and Couples, 6:30-7:30 p.m., Pasco Eagles Club, 2829 W. Sylvester St., Pasco. Cost: $6. Members and guests welcome. Call 509-586-7609.
wed | July 18
Misc.
Dungeons & Dragons Encounters + D&D Adventurers League, 6-8:30 p.m., Adventures Underground, 1391 George Washington Way, Richland. Free. Call 509-946-9893.
Music
Jazz Jam Night, 8 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Free. Jazz jams with some of the region’s finest up and coming talent! Call 509-946-9328.
The Mary Lou and Stevie Show, 6-8 p.m. Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Jazz standards, show tunes, slow and dreamy ballads, and blues. Call 509-946-9328.
Edge of Blue, Thunder on the Island, 6-9 p.m., Clover Island Inn, 435 Clover Island Dr., Kennewick. Free.
Sounds of Summer, 4-8 p.m., Volunteer Park, 1125 N. 4th Ave., Pasco. Free. Live music and acts, farmers market, food vendors, booths, activities and beer garden.
thu | July 19
Comedy
Phil Johnson, 8-9:30 p.m., Joker’s, 624 Wellsian Way, Richland. Tickets: $10. Call 509-943-1173.
Misc.
Geeks Who Drink, pub trivia, 8-10 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Free. Call 509-946-9328.
Open Board Game Night, 5-8:45 p.m., Adventures Underground, 1391 George Washington Way, Richland. Free. All are welcome to join us for board games, card games, chess and more. Bring your own game, or play one of the dozens we have in our board game library. Call 509-946-9893.
Nightlife
Shaky Hand String Band, 10 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Modern Bluegrass from CO. Free. Call 509-946-9328.
Theater
‘Sister Act’, 7:30 p.m., Columbia Basin College Theatre, 2600 N. 20th Ave., Pasco. Tickets: $25 adults; $23 seniors & students. A feel-good musical comedy smash based on the hit 1992 film that has audiences jumping to their feet! Rated PG for minimal swearing. Call 509-542-5531.
fri | July 20
Comedy
Phil Johnson, 8-9:30 p.m., Joker’s, 624 Wellsian Way, Richland. Tickets: $10. Call 509-943-1173.
Dance
Open Dancing Fridays, 6-9 p.m., Pasco Eagles Club, 2829 W. Sylvester St., Pasco. Cost: $6. Non-members welcome. Call 509-586-7609.
Film
‘Coco’, 9 p.m., John Dam Plaza, 815 George Washington Way, Richland. A night of family movie fun. Show up around sunset and grab a seat. The movie will start when the sun goes down.
Planetarium shows, “Dynamic Earth”, 7 p.m., and “Black Holes: the Other Side of Infinity”, 8 p.m., CBC’s Bechtel National Planetarium, 2600 N. 20th Ave., Pasco. Cost: $6 adults; $5 seniors; $3 ages 6-12; free for 5 and under. Call 509-542-4515.
Misc.
Sunset at Southridge, 5:30-8 p.m., Southridge Sports & Events Complex, 2901 Southridge Blvd., Kennewick. Free. Live entertainment and kids activities. Every food vendor offers a $7 dinner special that includes a free carousel ride.
Music
Concert in the Park Series, 7:30-9 p.m., Flat Top Park, 4705 W. Van Giesen St, West Richland. Free. Music by The Shades. Call 509-554-8106.
Nightlife
TC Latin Fusion Band, 7:30-9:30 p.m., Tagaris, 844 Tulip Ln., Richland. Free. Call 509-628-0020.
Too Slim & The Taildraggers, 7-10 p.m., Brewminatti, 713 6th St., Prosser. Tickets: $15 advance; $20 day of show. Call 509-786-2269.
Naughty Pine/The Coast, 9 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Reggae/Rock. Call 509-946-9328.
Hank Cramer, 5-8 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Folk. Free. Call 509-946-9328.
Jeff Peterson, 5:30-8 p.m., Gesa Carousel of Dreams, 2901 Southridge Blvd., Kennewick. Free. Call 509-378-3257.
Theater
‘Sister Act’, 7:30 p.m., Columbia Basin College Theatre, 2600 N. 20th Ave., Pasco. Tickets: $25 adults; $23 seniors & students. Call 509-542-5531.
sat | July 21
Comedy
Phil Johnson, 8-9:30 p.m., Joker’s, 624 Wellsian Way, Richland. Tickets: $10. Call 509-943-1173.
Film
Planetarium shows, “Kaluoka’hina: the Enchanted Reef”, 2 p.m., and “The Life of Trees”, 3 p.m., CBC’s Bechtel National Planetarium, 2600 N. 20th Ave., Pasco. Cost: $6 adults; $5 seniors; $3 ages 6-12; free for 5 and under. Call 509-542-4515.
Misc.
Prosser Art Walk & Wine Gala, 6 a.m.-10 p.m., Historic Downtown Prosser, 702 6th St., Prosser. Tickets: $15. Fine art, pottery, woodworking, glass art and reclaimed whimsy. Live music. Food vendors. Call 509-786-3177.
Richland Luau, 7-9:30 p.m., John Dam Plaza, 815 George Washington Way, Richland. Authentic meal, children’s activities and performances. Tickets: $22 adults; $7.50 kids ages 6-13; under age 5 free. Call 509-942-7529.
Nightlife
Jeff Peterson, 6:30-9:30 p.m., Mezzo Thai Fusion, 110 Gage Blvd., Richland. No cover. Call 509-491-3400.
Doc Jeebus’ Mojo Library, 9 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Southern Fried Rock. Call 509-946-9328.
Jill Cohn, 6-8 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Singer/Songwriter from Seattle. Free. Call 509-946-9328.
Duende Libre, 7-10 p.m., Tagaris, 844 Tulip Ln., Richland. Latin Fusion from Seattle. Free. Call 509-628-0020.
Theater
‘Sister Act’, 7:30 p.m., Columbia Basin College Theatre, 2600 N. 20th Ave., Pasco. Tickets: $25 adults; $23 seniors & students. Call 509-542-5531.
sun | July 22
Dance
Argentine Tango Practica, 4-6 p.m., Salsa con Rumba, 5601 W. Clearwater Suite 110, Kennewick. Cost: $5. No partner necessary and open to the public. Call 831-214-3021.
Music
Ruckus in the Boonies Afterparty feat. Bob Wayne & more, 6 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Call 509-946-9328.
