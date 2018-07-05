Reach museum offering regional tours

The Reach museum in Richland is offering two regional tours in July.
▪ On July 12, the “Visit Small Town USA” tour will take participants to Starbuck, Dayton, Waitsburg and a mystery town.
The tour will showcase the towns’ regional historical significance and introduce participants to local personalities, a news release said.
Cost is $134.99, plus tax. Deadline to register is July 9.
▪ On July 20, a “Dry Falls & Lower Grand Coulee” tour will take participants to the remains of what may have been the earth’s biggest waterfall.
“Guests will visit the Othello and Drumheller Channels and will see vast scablands and coulees hidden from tourists who drive main roads. We will visit Dry Falls and see evidence of the Coulee Monocline and more,” a news release said.
Cost is $99.99, plus tax. Deadline to register is July 16.
For more information or to book a tour, call 509-943-4100, ext. 108 or email sarac@visitthereach.org.
Comments