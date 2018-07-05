Junior Entomologist Camp planned this month in Richland

A Junior Entomologist Camp is planned July 16-20 at the Reach museum in Richland.
The camp will run from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and is for kids ages 7 to 10.
Campers will learn about butterflies and moths, spiders, pollinators, aquatic invertebrates and more. They may attend all five days, or pick specific days.
The deadline to register is Friday. Cost is $40 a day for Reach members and $45 for non-members, or $185 for the week for members and $200 for non-members.
Campers should bring their own lunch and water bottles.
To register, call 509-943-4100, ext. 113, or email paulines@visitthereach.org.
