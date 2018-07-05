Tri-City things to do for July 6-14

Did you know you can search our online calendar?
fri | July 6
Dance
Open Dancing Fridays, 6-9 p.m., Pasco Eagles Club, 2829 W. Sylvester St., Pasco. Cost: $6. Non-members welcome. Call 509-586-7609.
Film
‘Lego Ninjago’, 9 p.m., Howard Amon Park, 500 Amon Park Dr., Richland. A night of family movie fun. Show up around sunset and grab a seat. The movie will start when the sun goes down.
Planetarium shows, “Dynamic Earth”, 7 p.m., and “Black Holes: the Other Side of Infinity”, 8 p.m., CBC’s Bechtel National Planetarium, 2600 N. 20th Ave., Pasco. Cost: $6 adults; $5 seniors; $3 ages 6-12; free for 5 and under. Call 509-542-4515.
Walla Walla Movie Crush - 2nd Annual Festival of Short Films, 6-9 p.m., Gesa Power House Theatre, 111 N. Sixth Ave., Walla Walla. Tickets: $15-$50. Nearly 100 new shorts from Oscar winners, household names, rising stars and wunderkinds. Call 509-529-6500.
Misc.
Sunset at Southridge, 5:30-8 p.m., Southridge Sports & Events Complex, 2901 Southridge Blvd., Kennewick. Free. Live entertainment and kids activities. Every food vendor offers a $7 dinner special that includes a free carousel ride.
Restaurant Style Ramen with Chef Greg Schnorr, 6-8 p.m., Walter Clore Wine & Culinary Center, 2140 Wine Country Rd., Prosser. Tickets: $45. Learn how to make Ramen Noodles from scratch using a blend of rye and local wheat flours. Call 509-786-1000.
Music
Concert in the Park Series, 7:30-9 p.m., Flat Top Park, 4705 W. Van Giesen St, West Richland. Free. Music by Tupelo Joe. Concessions available. Call 509-554-8106.
Nightlife
Dan Myers (The Sonic Shaman), 5-8 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Free. Ambient. Call 509-946-9328.
Bri Cauz, 7-10 p.m., Bookwalter Winery, 894 Tulip Lane, Richland. Call 509-627-5000.
Naughty Pine, 7:30-9:30 p.m., Tagaris, 844 Tulip Ln., Richland. Free. Call 509-628-0020.
Sundae + Mr. Goessel, 7-10 p.m., Brewminatti, 713 6th St., Prosser. Tickets: $15 advance; $20 day of show. Call 509-786-2269.
SvpperClvb/Tetrachromat/Reveries/Itchy Kitty, 9 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Call 509-946-9328.
Talks & Readings
The Underground Book Club Meeting, 7-8:45 p.m., Adventures Underground, 1391 George Washington Way, Richland. Free. Call 509-946-9893.
sat | July 7
Art
Artists Reception - Patty Gardner & Cindy Rutherford, noon-2 p.m., Tucannon Cellars, 40504 Demoss Rd., Benton City. Call 509-545-9588.
Film
Planetarium shows, “Kaluoka'hina: the Enchanted Reef”, 2 p.m., and “The Life of Trees”, 3 p.m., CBC’s Bechtel National Planetarium, 2600 N. 20th Ave., Pasco. Cost: $6 adults; $5 seniors; $3 ages 6-12; free for 5 and under. Call 509-542-4515.
Walla Walla Movie Crush - 2nd Annual Festival of Short Films, noon-5 p.m., 7-9 p.m., Gesa Power House Theatre, 111 N. Sixth Ave., Walla Walla. Tickets: $15-$50. Nearly 100 new shorts from Oscar winners, household names, rising stars and wunderkinds. Call 509-529-6500.
Misc.
Evening for the Angels, 6-9 p.m., Red Lion Richland Hanford House, 802 George Washington Way, Richland. Tickets: $75 per person. An evening under the stars with a live musical performance, local wines, and craft beer and hand-made chocolates. Advanced reservations required. Proceeds benefit Chaplaincy Hospice House. Call 509-783-7416.
Nightlife
Lounging at the Loft Summer Music Series, 6-9 p.m, Winemakers Loft, 357 Port Ave., Prosser. Cover: $10. Series kicks off with host Martinez & Martinez Wines and TC Latin Fusion band. Call 509-786-2392.
Jeff Peterson, 5-8 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Free. Jazz. Call 509-946-9328.
Silver Lake 66, 7-10 p.m., Tagaris, 844 Tulip Ln., Richland. Free. A winning amalgamation of classic country, folk and blues. Call 509-628-0020.
The Toads, 9 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Rock from PDX. Call 509-946-9328.
Zilliox, 6:30-9:30 p.m., Budd’s Broiler, 450 Columbia Point Dr., Richland. Hip, down tempo, trip-hop, lounge music on the patio. Call 509-946-8178.
Sports
Tour de Tieton, 7:30 a.m.-2 p.m., Mighty Tieton, 608 Wisconsin Ave., Tieton. Tickets: $20 and up. A picturesque bicycle ride followed by art, local beer and cider, and all things Mighty Tieton at the first annual Tour de Tieton. Registration now open for 25 and 50 mile routes. Call 509-494-2009.
sun | July 8
Dance
Afternoon Ballroom Dancing, 1-4 p.m., Pasco Eagles Club, 2829 W. Sylvester St., Pasco. Cost: $7. Dance or listen to your favorite tunes with live swing music. Call 509-946-6276.
Film
Walla Walla Movie Crush - 2nd Annual Festival of Short Films, noon-5 p.m., 7-9 p.m., Gesa Power House Theatre, 111 N. Sixth Ave., Walla Walla. Tickets: $15-$50. Nearly 100 new shorts from Oscar winners, household names, rising stars and wunderkinds. Call 509-529-6500.
mon | July 9
Dance
Introduction to Tap Dance, 1-2 p.m., Tri-Cities Academy of Ballet and Music, 21 Aaron Dr., Richland. Cost: 1st class FREE; $12 a class. Great exercise for the mind & body! Open to all ages. Call 509-375-1898.
Beginning Argentine Tango Class, 7:30-8:30 p.m., Richland Community Center, 500 Amon Park Dr., Richland. Cost: $30.50 Richland resident; $38.25 non-resident. No partner necessary. Call 831-214-3021.
Misc.
Drums Along the Columbia, 6:45-10:15 p.m., Edgar Brown Stadium, 601 N 18th Ave., Pasco. Tickets: $20/$30/$50 in advance; $25/$35 at the gate. See some of the finest drum and bugle corps in the world in a fun, family-friendly environment. Drum corps perform exhilarating shows unlike anything you have seen before. Call 800-673-1137.
Music
Open Mic/Band showcase hosted by Barefoot Randy, 7 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Free. Full backline of gear includes drums, bass amp, guitar amp, piano and full PA. Call 509-946-9328.
tue | July 10
Dance
Dance Lessons for Singles and Couples, 6:30-7:30 p.m., Pasco Eagles Club, 2829 W. Sylvester St., Pasco. Cost: $6. Members and guests welcome. Call 509-586-7609.
Misc.
Open Mic Night, 5-8 p.m., Adventures Underground, 1391 George Washington Way, Richland. Free. Open mic for comedians, every style of music, spoken word, poetry, storytelling, 5-minute lectures on any topics - all around variety. Call 509-946-9893.
wed | July 11
Misc.
Dungeons & Dragons Encounters + D&D Adventurers League, 6-8:30 p.m., Adventures Underground, 1391 George Washington Way, Richland. Free. Call 509-946-9893.
Reach After Hours: Fish Tales & Ales, 6:30-9 p.m., The Reach, 1943 Columbia Park Trail, Richland. Dry Tickets/Reach Members: $10 per person; Non-Member Ticket: $16 per person. Renowned author Dennis Dauble will present Tales of Natural History and Adventure on the Columbia River. Stay after for a social hour filled with crafts, music, and adult beverages from Ice Harbor Brewery. Call 509-943-4100.
Music
Jazz Jam Night, 8 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Free. Jazz jams with some of the region's finest up and coming talent! Call 509-946-9328.
The Mary Lou and Stevie Show, 6-8 p.m. Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Jazz standards, show tunes, slow and dreamy ballads, and blues. Call 509-946-9328.
No Direction, Thunder on the Island, 6-9 p.m., Clover Island Inn, 435 Clover Island Dr., Kennewick. Free.
Sounds of Summer, 4-8 p.m., Volunteer Park, 1125 N. 4th Ave., Pasco. Free. Live music and acts, farmers market, food vendors, booths, activities and beer garden.
thu | July 12
Music
Washington Old Time Fiddlers, 7-10 p.m., Knights of Columbus, 2500 Chester Rd., Richland. Free. Call 509-591-0710.
Stompin Ground, Live @ 5 Summer Concert Series, 5-9 p.m., John Dam Plaza, 815 George Washington Way, Richland. Free.
Misc.
Geeks Who Drink, pub trivia, 8-10 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Free. Call 509-946-9328.
Open Board Game Night, 5-8:45 p.m., Adventures Underground, 1391 George Washington Way, Richland. Free. All are welcome to join us for board games, card games, chess and more. Bring your own game, or play one of the dozens we have in our board game library. Call 509-946-9893.
Nightlife
Tommy Alexander, 10 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Free. Indie rock from VT. Call 509-946-9328.
Talks & Readings
Tri-City Photography Club, 6:30-8:30 p.m., Benton PUD Auditorium, 2721 West 10th Ave., Kennewick. Meeting is free; Club Membership Dues-$25/yr.
Theater
‘Sister Act’, 7:30 p.m., Columbia Basin College Theatre, 2600 N. 20th Ave., Pasco. Tickets: $25 adults; $23 seniors & students. A feel-good musical comedy smash based on the hit 1992 film that has audiences jumping to their feet! Rated PG for minimal swearing. Call 509-542-5531.
fri | July 13
Dance
Open Dancing Fridays, 6-9 p.m., Pasco Eagles Club, 2829 W. Sylvester St., Pasco. Cost: $6. Non-members welcome. Call 509-586-7609.
Film
‘Space Jam’, 9 p.m., John Dam Plaza, 815 George Washington Way, Richland. A night of family movie fun. Show up around sunset and grab a seat. The movie will start when the sun goes down.
Planetarium shows, “Two Small Pieces of Glass: The Amazing Telescope”, 7 p.m., and “Bad Astronomy: Myths and Misconceptions”, 8 p.m., CBC’s Bechtel National Planetarium, 2600 N. 20th Ave., Pasco. Cost: $6 adults; $5 seniors; $3 ages 6-12; free for 5 and under. Call 509-542-4515.
Misc.
Squash Blossom Class with Chef Greg Schnorr, 6-8 p.m., Walter Clore Wine & Culinary Center, 2140 Wine Country Rd., Prosser. Tickets: $45. In this class we will stuff Squash Blossoms, top pizzas and create colorful summer salads. Call 509-786-1000.
Summer Adventure Camp, 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Hanford Reach Interpretive Center, 1943 Columbia Park Trail, Richland. Tickets: Reach Members $65 per child; Non-members $70 per child. This camp is all about hiking and learning about agriculture. Register by July 6th. Call 509-943-4100.
Sunset at Southridge, 5:30-8 p.m., Southridge Sports & Events Complex, 2901 Southridge Blvd., Kennewick. Free. Live entertainment and kids activities. Every food vendor offers a $7 dinner special that includes a free carousel ride.
Winemaker’s Dinner, 6-10 p.m., Tucannon Cellars, 40504 Demoss Rd., Benton City. Tickets: $115; $95 Wine Club members.
Music
Concert in the Park Series, 7:30-9 p.m., Flat Top Park, 4705 W. Van Giesen St, West Richland. Free. Music by Black Dolly. Call 509-554-8106.
Nightlife
Café Blanco, 7:30-9:30 p.m., Tagaris, 844 Tulip Ln., Richland. Free. Call 509-628-0020.
Good Co, 7-8:30 p.m., Gesa Power House Theatre, 111 N. Sixth Ave. Walla Walla. Tickets; $35-$30 adults; $20 students. An electro swing band. Call 509-529-6500.
Lindsay Clark, 5-8 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Free. Singer/Songwriter from PDX. Call 509-946-9328.
McTuff, 9 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Jazz heavyweights from Seattle. Call 509-946-9328.
Talks & Readings
Urban Poets Society Presents: Open Mic Night!, 7-8:45 p.m., Adventures Underground, 1391 George Washington Way, Richland. Free. Call 509-946-9893.
Theater
‘Sister Act’, 7:30 p.m., Columbia Basin College Theatre, 2600 N. 20th Ave., Pasco. Tickets: $25 adults; $23 seniors & students. A feel-good musical comedy smash based on the hit 1992 film that has audiences jumping to their feet! Rated PG for minimal swearing. Call 509-542-5531.
sat | July 14
Art
Meet the Artist - Randy Berglund, 3-5 p.m., Walter Clore Wine & Culinary Center, 2140 Wine Country Rd., Prosser. Free. Call 509-786-1000.
Film
Planetarium shows, “Secret Lives of Stars”, 2 p.m., and “Oasis in Space”, 3 p.m., CBC’s Bechtel National Planetarium, 2600 N. 20th Ave., Pasco. Cost: $6 adults; $5 seniors; $3 ages 6-12; free for 5 and under. Call 509-542-4515.
Nightlife
CobraHawk/This Past Tuesday, 9 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Rock. Call 509-946-9328.
Heather Maloney, 7-10 p.m., Brewminatti, 713 6th St., Prosser. Tickets: $12 advance; $17 day of show. Call 509-786-2269.
Jeff Peterson, 6-9 p.m., Budd’s Broiler, 450 Columbia Point Dr., Richland. No cover. Call 509-946-8178.
Kenny Day, 5-8 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Free. R&B/Soul. Call 509-946-9328.
Lounging at the Loft Summer Music Series, 6-9 p.m., Winemakers Loft, 357 Port Ave., Prosser. Cover: $10. Hosted by Ginkgo Forest Winery for the second, sizzling debut with the Spokane-based band, Into the Drift. Call 509-786-1509.
Patrick McHenry, 7-10 p.m., Tagaris, 844 Tulip Ln., Richland. Free. Call 509-628-0020.
Theater
‘Sister Act’, 7:30 p.m., Columbia Basin College Theatre, 2600 N. 20th Ave., Pasco. Tickets: $25 adults; $23 seniors & students. A feel-good musical comedy smash based on the hit 1992 film that has audiences jumping to their feet! Rated PG for minimal swearing. Call 509-542-5531.
