'Sister Act' promises to dazzle as the local production arrives at CBC in Pasco

When “Sister Act” director Ginny Quinley put together a cast at the Columbia Basin College Theatre in January, her intentions were to get started on schedule. The cast — made up of several “nuns and thugs” — had a different idea.
Quinley was quickly approached by actors Andrew Pogue, Casey Robbins and Tim Young, who play the “thugs,” about starting their rehearsals a week early.
Then, Quinley said, “nuns” wanted extra dance rehearsals.
One after another, cast members and producers followed the same trend of making the show their highest priority.
“It’s been wonderful to have such a dedicated cast,” Quinley said. “They just want to do the best they can do.”
The Pasco production of “Sister Act,” which opens July 12, promises to live up to the Tony Award-winning musical and hit film starring Whoopi Goldberg.
It will feature set and lighting designs from newcomers Will Thurston and Jeanette Crosser-McGay.
The cast and behind-the-scenes team rose to the occasion and tried new things, Quinley said.
“They’ve got these great ideas that are just really different from what we normally do,” she said. “It has kind of helped to inspire all of us.”
Quinley said the intimacy of a 284-seat community theater projects more to an audience than even the national Broadway shows.
Daphne Jackson, who plays Deloris Van Cartier made famous by Goldberg, leads a cast of more than 30.
Performances are at 7:30 p.m on July 12-14 and 19-21 at the CBC Theatre in Pasco.
Tickets are available at tix.com, at the box office in the Dance Boutique in Richland or the CBC Performing Arts office in Pasco, and by phone at 509-542-5531. Adult tickets are $25, seniors and students (including kids) $23.
The program is rated PG for minimal swearing.
