Need a Valentine’s plan? Try these 2 events at the old Tri-City Raceway

A weekend of events are planned at the former Tri-City Raceway over Valentine’s weekend.

The Red Mountain Event Center is offering a drive-in date night Feb. 13 and a socially-distanced tailgate party Feb. 14.

The Red Mountain Event Center is a grassroots effort to revive the defunct raceway and build a multi-purpose event center on the property.

A movie and dinner-for-two package on Feb. 13 will include beef tenderloin from Tip Pit BBQ, pasta, wine from Bookwalter and dessert from Frost Me Sweet Bakery. “Dirty Dancing” with the late Patrick Swayze is the featured movie.

Gates open at 6 p.m. and the movie starts at 7:30. Cost is $150 per couple, and must be preordered by Monday, Feb. 8. at redmountaineventcenter.com.

Race day party

On Sunday, the Daytona 500 will be featured on the big screen. Attendees must watch the race from chairs next to their vehicles.

General admission for a driver and vehicle is $25 with a donation fee of $20 per passenger, an RV package for $125 includes tickets for four and the VIP package for four costs $185 and includes premium seating, table-side dining with chairs, goody bags and a tailgate food kit.

Meal kits from 13 Bones Urban BBQ will be available for preorder for $60 for a tri tip kit and $45 for a taco kit. 13 Bones also will be onsite selling individual meals along with beer, wine and soft drinks. No outside food or beverage will be allowed.

Gates open at 10 a.m. and the race begins at 11:30 a.m.

To purchase the Daytona party tickets, go to redmountaineventcenter.com