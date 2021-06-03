Readers' Choice 2021 Best Annual Community Event: Water Follies

Crews with the H1 Unlimited Hydroplanes get their boats in the water by the docks and prepare to compete in the HAPO Columbia Cup during Water Follies at Columbia Park in Kennewick Tri-City Herald file

After taking a one-year hiatus as best annual community event, the Water Follies is back on top for 2021. That’s even despite the pandemic forcing the Water Follies board of directors to cancel the 2020 HAPO Columbia Cup.

Still, Water Follies event director Kathy Powell was able to put together a pretty impressive air show that was rescheduled to September.

“That was a pretty good air show,” said Powell. “A lot of people from all around came here for it.”

The Water Follies showcase hydroplane racing in four different categories: Unlimited Hydroplanes, Grand Prix World Hydros, Vintage Hydroplanes and 5-liter Hydroplanes.

The main event, the HAPO Columbia Cup Final, is held on the final Sunday of July after a weekend of racing for the unlimited hydroplanes, while the other categories have exciting races of their own that lead to a Final on Sunday as well.

The event began 56 years ago, and is annually the region’s largest sports event.

Powell said that one of the organization’s biggest keys is its large base of volunteers.

“Volunteers have hard jobs that they spend a lot of time doing,” Powell said.

It’s a three-day event with Friday admission free, and Saturday and Sunday admission available with a few ticket price options.

Other activities taking place over the weekend are the HAPO “Over the River” Airshow, kid zones with a variety of activities, radio-controlled hydroplanes, laser tag, helicopter rides over the event, pit tours of the hydroplanes, and many more.

1. Water Follies

621 N. Gum St., Suite A, Kennewick

509-783-4675

waterfollies.com

2. Benton Franklin Fair & Rodeo

1500 S. Oak St., Kennewick

509-222-3749

bentonfranklinfair.com

3. Art in the Park

89 Lee Blvd., Richland

509-943-9815

galleryatthepark.org