Readers' Choice 2021 Best Casino: Crazy Moose

Crazy Moose Casino

After losing the title in 2020, Crazy Moose is back on top as Best Casino.

Crazy Moose — owned by Maverick Gaming LLC out of Nevada — has a little something for everyone. The casino features Las Vegas-style gaming, including Blackjack and high-card flush, a great sports viewing package, and fantastic food.

Crazy Moose first opened in Pasco in 2001. During the winter months of this pandemic, when people couldn’t be inside the building, employees made sure customers could still play by putting up a large tent behind the main building.

The company still practices health caution, taking extra diligent precautions to ensure the health and safety of all guests and team members.

To keep customers who don’t like to gamble engaged, there are plenty of giveaways and great food specials — Taco Tuesday, Wings and Whiskey Wednesday, and Prime Rib Fridays.

On Thursdays, there are deals with lower table limits and a happy hour.

It’s all about having a good time at the Crazy Moose Casino.

1. Crazy Moose

510 S. 20th Ave., Pasco

509-542-8580

pascocasino.com

2. Wild Horse

46510 Wildhorse Blvd., Pendleton

800-654-9453

wildhorseresort.com

3. Legends

580 Fort Road, Toppenish

509-865-8800

legendscasino.com