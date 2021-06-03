Readers' Choice 2021 Best Golf Course: Canyon Lakes

Hole number nine at Canyon Lakes Golf Course.

Mike Lundgren, the general manager and an owner of Canyon Lakes Golf Course, never gets tired of seeing his course voted top Golf Course in the People’s Choice awards.

“It’s always nice to be voted first,” he said.

But there are good reasons for that first-place finish again — now nine straight years.

“It’s got the best track in town,” he said. “It has the best layout. All of the holes are different. It has great greens.”

And one thing the pandemic in 2020 did for golf was to make it more popular. After a shutdown of 40 days early in the pandemic, golf was one of the few activities people could do safely.

“COVID brought golf into the mainstream,” said Lundgren. “Not just locally, but for the whole world. Golf is a lot more popular now.”

Especially at Canyon Lakes. And there is a reason for it: The staff never rests on its laurels.

And giving golfers plenty of options. There are 20 different membership options at Canyon Lakes. “At Canyon Lakes, you play for what you want,” said Lundgren.

That could be doing a $100 a month membership, or a twilight membership, or a season pass. There are several ways to enjoy playing golf.

1. Canyon Lakes

☆ 9x winner! ☆

3700 W. Canyon Lakes Drive, Kennewick

509-582-3736

canyonlakesgolfcourse.com

2. Columbia Point

225 Columbia Point Drive, Richland

509-946-0710

playcolumbiapoint.com

3. Meadow Springs

700 Country Club Place, Richland

509-627-2234

meadowspringscc.com