Readers' Choice 2021 Best Movie Theater: Fairchild Cinemas

Fairchild Cinemas Queensgate 12. Tri-City Herald

Fairchild Cinemas is the premier movie theater in the Tri-Cities and surrounding areas. Featuring premium large format screens and Dolby Atmos sound, it puts you right in the action with a premium sound experience and the sound moves around you in three dimensions. You can purchase tickets online and conveniently choose your seats before arriving, eliminating lines.

In addition to the movie concessions and traditional snack items, entrée meals and local beer and wine are available.

Their Kennewick location, which opened in November 2019, and like Richland, features reclining, leather seats, Dolby Atmos sound and adult beverages. With best-in-class amenities and technology, Fairchild Cinemas is revolutionizing movie-going and is committed to providing guests with first-rate service.

1. Fairchild Cinemas

☆ 9x winner! ☆

2871 Duportail St., Richland

509-627-4348

5020 Convention Drive, Pasco

509-544-8500

2823 S. Quillan St., Kennewick

509-581-3200

fairchildcinemas.com

2. AMC

1380 N. Louisiana St., Kennewick

509-374-0356

amctheatres.com