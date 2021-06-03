Readers' Choice
2021 Best Nightlife Venue: Joker’s Comedy Club
Joker’s is no stranger to being the People’s Choice for best night venue. Managing partner Max Faulkner said this year’s win will make it “seven or eight.”
Though COVID-19 has meant several changes to the business, Faulkner said the Richland club hasn’t given up trying to entertain Tri-Citians, and those customers have carried it through the pandemic.
“Just baby steps,” Faulkner said.
Faulkner said the Atomic Bowl side is at 50 percent capacity, with spectators allowed. The arcade is slowly opening up, and birthday parties started up again May 1.
Comedy is back 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, though Faulkner said there’s no dancing allowed yet.
The bar’s going to get a new look, along with some new VIP spaces, Faulkner said. The poker tables also are being moved around to help people stay distant and safe.
To make reservations, call 509-943-1173. Jokers is at 624 Wellsian Way in Richland.
1. Joker’s Comedy Club
624 Wellsian Way, Richland
509-943-1173
atomicbowlrichland.com/comedy-club
2. Branding Iron Restaurant, Bar and Nightclub
213 W. Kennewick Ave., Kennewick
509-586-9292
www.brandingironnightclub.com
3. Emerald of Siam
1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland
509-946-9328
emeraldofsiam.com
