2021 Best Asian Cuisine Restaurant: Tip’s Thai House

Husband and wife team Teng Xayarath and Lilly Tippalak first opened Tip’s Thai House on April 18, 2017, near 27th Avenue in Kennewick. They named it after Lilly. Ever since that opening day, the two of them, plus Teng’s brother, have developed a rabid following of Thai food fans.

Even the pandemic that started last year didn’t stop them from filling numerous takeout orders.

“We still do a lot of takeout orders,” said Lilly, who quit her job of 11 years at Winco to help Teng fulfill his dream of running his own restaurant.

Teng had worked in kitchens of other restaurants from the Tri-Cities down to Hermiston before opening Tip’s.

“It’s great being your own boss,” said Lilly.

Teng and his staff makes sure everything tastes correctly, meeting their own standards, before customers taste it.

“Teng knows about the food,” said Lilly. “We do care about everything we do. All the little details, we make sure everything is right. Our employees care about our place.”

Open Monday through Saturday, and closed on Sundays, Tip’s Thai House is a small restaurant — they have five servers and three kitchen staff.

