Readers' Choice 2021 Best Bakery: Frost Me Sweet

A Food Network-featured grab-and-go bakery and patisserie, award-winning custom cakes, and a full-service restaurant previously featured on “Diners, Drive-Ins & Dives?” What more could you ask for?

“We are so excited to be voted #1. We are extremely thankful to all our customers who have shown incredible support to our business over the years, and especially with the most recent events,” said owners Megan and Jason Savely.

That overwhelming support prompted the couple to expand into the suite next door this past year, doubling their restaurant seating and providing a dedicated bakery space with more room to showcase their renowned confections, which include luscious, frosting-injected cupcakes in unique flavors you won’t find anywhere else in Tri-Cities as well as old standby classics, including daily rotating vegan and gluten-free options.

Frost Me Sweet also serves up colorful macarons, muffins, cookies, decadent fondant and traditional-style cakes, and other handcrafted dessert delicacies to satisfy all sweet tooths.

“This community has shown us great grace, compassion, and support which makes us want to work even harder to be the absolute best we can for you. Thank you for supporting our passion, our dreams, and our amazing team!”

1. Frost Me Sweet

710 The Parkway, Richland

509-420-4704

frostmesweetbakeryandbistro.com

2. Viera’s Bakery

6411 Burden Blvd., Pasco

509-545-4043

430 W. Lewis St., Pasco

509-546-9726

vierasbakery.com

3. Ethos Bakery & Café

2150 Keene Road, Richland

509-942-8417

ethosbakery.net