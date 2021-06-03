Readers' Choice 2021 Best Breakfast: Just Joel’s Cafe

For the fourth year in a row, the people of the Tri-Cities want to have breakfast with Joel Watson.

Watson, owner of Just Joel’s along with Marcus Hoffman, opened their doors in November 2017. Business has been nonstop ever since.

“It’s a lot of hard work, but I love it,” Watson said. “The portions are big, and we have a vibe. We have built a community within our community. We’re like the cool kids on the block.”

Bacon and eggs are the main breakfast staples at Just Joel’s. Also popular are the loaded biscuits and gravy, the Sir James omelet, and the breakfast burrito.

What sets Watson apart is his menu and that the food is prepared unlike any place in the Tri-Cities.

Watson and fellow cooks create their masterpieces on a 3-foot grill in the smallest kitchen in town. The key is that everything is homemade.

“It’s personal,” Watson said. “Everything matters. The love I get pumps me up. Who knew this would happen?”

Just Joel’s also offers specials, which he promotes on Facebook. A recent favorite is the bacon encrusted French toast with mixed berries and whipped cream. Each time it is offered, it lasts until the berries are gone.

1. Just Joel’s Cafe

1505 W. Kennewick Ave., Kennewick

509-396-3846

justjoelscafe.com

2. Sageport Grille

1633 Columbia Park Trail, Richland

509-783-9105

sageportgrille.com

3. Sterling’s Restaurant

2500 Queensgate Drive, Richland

509-628-2414

3200 W. Clearwater Ave., Kennewick

509-736-1588

890 George Washington Way, Richland

509-943-1588