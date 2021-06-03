Readers' Choice 2021 Best Burger: Bob’s Burgers and Brews

This year’s win is a capstone moment for Bob’s Burgers & Brew.

“We’ve had some close calls before,” said Kennewick manager Ramey Mills. “This’ll be the first one, and that feels pretty good.”

While it hasn’t been easy for any restaurant during the COVID-19 pandemic, Mills said customers kept coming back for takeout throughout the worst of the lockdowns. As Washington opens up, Mills said the takeout portion of the business has continued even as dine-in has climbed. “We’re doing better than we were before COVID,” Mills said.

If you need a gourmet burger fix yourself, Bob’s at Kennewick and Richland are open at 50 percent capacity for lunch and dinner — seven days a week.

1. Bob’s Burgers and Brews

3609 Plaza Way, Kennewick

509-987-1060

2775 Queensgate Drive, Richland

509-987-1664

bobsburgersandbrew.com

2. Five Guys

2671 Queensgate Drive, Richland

509-222-1120

fiveguys.com

3. Red Robin

1021 N. Columbia Center Blvd., Kennewick

509-736-6008

redrobin.com