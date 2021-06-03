Readers' Choice 2021 Best Catering: CG Public House & Catering

CG Public House

CG again holds the title of “Best Caterer” for the fifth year in a row.

“This honor means a lot to us because it is coming from the community that we love and serve every day,” said the owner and director of operations Kyle Simmons on behalf of him and his parents, Shirley and Steve, who jointly own and operate CG Public House and Catering (formerly The Country Gentleman).

“We love what we do and we feel that it shows in the level of service and quality of our products,” Kyle said.

CG has come a long way since its inception in 1979. In recent years, under third-generation Kyle’s direction, CG has kept customers old and new coming with an overhaul of their restaurant and the introduction of tantalizing new menu items, cocktails, and brews.

And if you’re cruising Columbia Park, Tri-Citians can now swing by the Columbia Park Golf Tri-Plex for a Bite at the Landing, a CG concept bistro serving up appetizers, salads, sandwiches, burgers and more with American, Hispanic and Asian flair.

“We want to thank the Tri-Cities community for rallying around small businesses like us and supporting us during these hard times.”

1. CG Public House & Catering

9221 W. Clearwater Ave., Kennewick

509-783-0128

cgpublichouseandcatering.com

2. Castle Catering

706 Williams Blvd., Richland

509-375-4000

castleeventcatering.com

3. Tsunami

212 W. Kennewick Ave., Kennewick

509-301-8441

tsunamicatering.com