Readers' Choice 2021 Best Cocktails: Twigs Bistro & Martini Bar

A lemon drop is one of many Twigs Bistro and Martini Bar in Kennewick offers.. Tri-City Herald file

If you’re looking to unwind at the end of a strenuous and productive workday and you need the perfect cocktail to get the job done, look no further than our reader’s top choice for “Best Cocktails,” Twigs Bistro & Martini Bar.

They have more than 26 martinis. The Lemon Drop Martini is usually really popular but competes with the “Smoked Sailor” as the favorite. The ambience alone is worth the visit, plus the bartenders offer great hospitality.

The “Smoked Sailor,” an old-fashioned featuring Sailor Jerry and then smoked with applewood chips is highly recommended. Yup, they smoke applewood chips right in front of you. Go try it.

From the front door to the friendly chef’s that smile and wave from the kitchen, everybody that works for Twigs treats you like an old friend they’re glad to see again.

1. Twigs Bistro & Martini Bar

1321 N. Columbia Center Blvd., Suite 901A, Kennewick

509-735-3411

twigsbistro.com

2. Moniker

702 The Parkway, Richland

509-282-2303

monikerbar.com

3. Proof

924 N. Columbia Center Blvd., Suite 310, Kennewick

509-820-3321

proofgastropub.com