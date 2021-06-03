Readers' Choice 2021 Best Coffee: Roasters Coffee

In 2009, Wes and Shannon Heyden opened their first Roasters Coffee in the parking lot of the Red Lion Hotel in Pasco. More than a decade later, the business has grown to 14 locations in the Tri-Cities and Walla Walla, and has become the go-to stop for coffee drinkers for the past five years.

The top drinks are the Iced Rocket, Americano, and the Revel energy drinks.

Black Rock Coffee Bar recently purchased the local caffeine supplier and eventually the Tri-Cities company will be switched to the Black Rock brand.

“It is a very similar concept and will be an easy transition for customers,” said Derek Tonn, who was Roasters’ president and CEO and now serves as Black Rock’s vice president for Eastern Washington.

1. Roasters Coffee

Multiple Mid-Columbia Locations

509-492-0212

roasterscoffee.net

2. Dutch Brothers Coffee

Multiple Mid-Columbia Locations

509-955-4700

dutchbros.com

3. Barracuda Coffee Company

320 N. Kellogg St., Suite B, Kennewick

509-579-0001

facebook.com/barracudakennewick

2171 Van Giesen St., Richland

509-946-6058

facebook.com/barracudacoffeecompany