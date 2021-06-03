Readers' Choice 2021 Best Family-Style Restaurant: Sterling’s Restaurant

Sterling’s Restaurant.

It wasn’t an easy year for one of the Tri-Cities’ best-known local establishments. But after the lockdowns, controversies, allowances and finally openings, Sterling’s is back to looking more like its normal, festive self.

Each of its three locations is open to in-person dining, with specials like steak and lobster making their returns to the menu.

Sterling’s also has brought back the massive salad bar for which it’s regionally known. Usual menu items, like its famous burgers and big breakfasts, have been available for pickup and delivery throughout the pandemic, and they still are. The restaurant also boasts of its air filtration system, upgraded early this year to meet new state COVID-19 requirements and let it open sooner.

Catering also is available.

1. Sterling’s Restaurant

2500 Queensgate Drive, Richland

509-628-2414

3200 W. Clearwater Ave., Kennewick

509-736-1588

890 George Washington Way, Richland

509-943-1588

sterlingsfamous.com

2. Magill’s Restaurant and Catering

3214 Road 68, Pasco

509-547-6448

magillsrestaurants.com

3. Just Joel’s

1505 W. Kennewick Ave., Kennewick

509-396-3846

justjoelscafe.com