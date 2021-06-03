Readers' Choice
2021 Best Family-Style Restaurant: Sterling’s Restaurant
It wasn’t an easy year for one of the Tri-Cities’ best-known local establishments. But after the lockdowns, controversies, allowances and finally openings, Sterling’s is back to looking more like its normal, festive self.
Each of its three locations is open to in-person dining, with specials like steak and lobster making their returns to the menu.
Sterling’s also has brought back the massive salad bar for which it’s regionally known. Usual menu items, like its famous burgers and big breakfasts, have been available for pickup and delivery throughout the pandemic, and they still are. The restaurant also boasts of its air filtration system, upgraded early this year to meet new state COVID-19 requirements and let it open sooner.
Catering also is available.
1. Sterling’s Restaurant
2500 Queensgate Drive, Richland
509-628-2414
3200 W. Clearwater Ave., Kennewick
509-736-1588
890 George Washington Way, Richland
509-943-1588
sterlingsfamous.com
2. Magill’s Restaurant and Catering
3214 Road 68, Pasco
509-547-6448
magillsrestaurants.com
3. Just Joel’s
1505 W. Kennewick Ave., Kennewick
509-396-3846
justjoelscafe.com
