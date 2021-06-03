Readers' Choice 2021 Best Fine Dining Restaurant: Anthony’s at Columbia Point

Anthony’s at Columbia Point.

Anthony’s offers Tri-Citians a place to dress your best and have an elegant meal. The best fine dining in town is mixed with a comfortable setting with a sophisticated flair. An open grill is an intriguing addition inside, and whether inside or out, diners have a spectacular view of Marina Park along the Columbia River in Richland.

Anthony’s does have casual dining locations, but Columbia Point is among their “Dining Houses” where tables are beautifully set and customers can always expect the highest standard of service. The company is dedicated to giving guests a truly top-notch dining experience.

For those diners traveling by boat, complimentary guest moorage is available during the day at Columbia Point Marina Park. Self-registration is available on the docks.

The private room, along with high ceilings and a warm ambiance, has a 60-person stand-up reception capacity and a 40-person seated capacity.

The Vineyard Room has an adjoining private deck that also overlooks the Columbia River.

During warmer months, the deck may be used to increase reception capacity.

Whether celebrating something from graduation to an anniversary, a date night or just wanting a treat, Anthony’s will fill the bill.

550 Columbia Point Drive, Richland

(509) 946-3474

www.anthonys.com

