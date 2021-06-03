Readers' Choice 2021 Best Food Truck: El Fat Cat

El Fat Cat Grill in Kennewick.

For the past nine years, Felix Sanchez has been testing his creations on the palates of Tri-City diners. They must like what he’s serving at El Fat Cat Grill, because they keep coming back for more.

“Over the past 10 years, we have built a loyal clientele,” said Jenny Sanchez, who runs the business with her husband. “Everything Felix makes is fresh. He marinates the meat, he makes his own salsas. He likes to create. He makes different salsas, and people let him know what they think.”

Things have gone so well, that last fall they expanded their operation on Edison St. from a structure that was 8 feet by 20 feet, to one that is 12x30.

“The only difference is we are even more busy,” Jenny said.

“We are still running out of food, which is a blessing. Mondays and Fridays are our busiest. We are super blessed with the people who come all this way to see us.”

If you have made a few trips to El Fat Cat, chances are Felix and Jenny will know you by name.

That sense of family means a lot to both of them.

1. El Fat Cat

539 N. Edison St., Kennewick

509-546-1413

elfatcatgrill.com

2. Swampy’s BBQ Sauce & Eatery

325 E. Columbia Drive, Kennewick

509-205-9958

facebook.com/swampysbbqsauce

3. Doggie Style Gourmet

1415 George Washington Way, Richland

509-800-7110

doggiestylegourmet.com