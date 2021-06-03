Readers' Choice
2021 Best Food Truck: El Fat Cat
For the past nine years, Felix Sanchez has been testing his creations on the palates of Tri-City diners. They must like what he’s serving at El Fat Cat Grill, because they keep coming back for more.
“Over the past 10 years, we have built a loyal clientele,” said Jenny Sanchez, who runs the business with her husband. “Everything Felix makes is fresh. He marinates the meat, he makes his own salsas. He likes to create. He makes different salsas, and people let him know what they think.”
Things have gone so well, that last fall they expanded their operation on Edison St. from a structure that was 8 feet by 20 feet, to one that is 12x30.
“The only difference is we are even more busy,” Jenny said.
“We are still running out of food, which is a blessing. Mondays and Fridays are our busiest. We are super blessed with the people who come all this way to see us.”
If you have made a few trips to El Fat Cat, chances are Felix and Jenny will know you by name.
That sense of family means a lot to both of them.
1. El Fat Cat
539 N. Edison St., Kennewick
509-546-1413
elfatcatgrill.com
2. Swampy’s BBQ Sauce & Eatery
325 E. Columbia Drive, Kennewick
509-205-9958
facebook.com/swampysbbqsauce
3. Doggie Style Gourmet
1415 George Washington Way, Richland
509-800-7110
doggiestylegourmet.com
