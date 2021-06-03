Readers' Choice 2021 Best Healthy Food Restaurant: Graze

A fresh panini with a healthy salad at Graze.

House cured meats, fresh ingredients, and the loving touch of being homemade sends customers to Graze for a healthful meal. With locations in Kennewick, Richland and Walla Walla, Graze features affordable hot and cold sandwiches, delicious paninis, interesting salads and two homemade soups made daily.

The assortment of salads includes favorites like caesar or cobb salad, but also selections with a flair — like quinoa salad with garbanzo beans, radish and varied vegetables or the lemongrass salad with lemongrass ginger vinaigrette over a bed of greens and four Cs — clover sprout, carrot, cucumber and cilantro.

Among the sandwich finds are rotating seasonal picks such as a butternut squash panini with fried sage, roasted garlic and provolone and a spring asparagus panini with cheese made from a local dairy.

Staples on the sandwich menu are a selection of tortas, classic turkey and avocado, a grilled chicken and bacon as well as a Vietnamese favorite, banh mi, with eye round, jalapeño, cilantro and pickled daikon.

They are open every day for lunch and dinner — except Sunday evening, which is reserved for employees to have meals at home with their families.

