Readers' Choice 2021 Best Ice Cream/Frozen Yogurt: Yogurt Beach

Yogurt Beach has once again taken the gold as offering the best ice cream and frozen yogurt in the Tri-Cities.

Open since 2016, the self-proclaimed “10-minute vacation spot” offers 11 permanent flavors that are customer favorites — and the cake batter flavor is gluten-free. To tickle the taste buds for all manner of preferences, they also rotate through 10 additional treats including various delicacies of sorbets, yogurts and seasonal yogurts like the ever-popular pumpkin spice and fall favorite of caramel apple.

Yogurt Beach really wants customers to have it their way by offering 50 toppings of standard nuts and fresh fruit but also a mouth-watering cookie dough, candy, cereal and a number of sauces to top it off.

If yogurt doesn’t delight (but why?), don’t fret. This shop has you covered. They can also serve up granitas, gelati, floats, milkshakes and the intriguing Hurricane — a blended medley of whatever combination of frozen treat and toppings you choose.

1. Yogurt Beach

910 S. Columbia Center Blvd., Suite A, Kennewick

509-579-0316

yogurtbeachkennewick.com

2. My Fro Yo

2500 W. Kennewick Ave., Kennewick

509-737-0777

1321 N. Columbia Center Blvd., Kennewick

509-735-3444

4803 Clemente Ln., Pasco

509-547-3300

www.myfroyo.com

3. Chill’s Froyo and Custard

2909 S. Quillan St., Suite 140, Kennewick

509-491-3155