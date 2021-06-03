Readers' Choice 2021 Best MicroBrewery/Distillery: Ice Harbor Brewery

Ice Harbor Brewery in Kennewick. Tri-City Herald file

Ice Harbor Brewing Co., co-owned by Mike Hall and Bill Jaquish, has been serving beer and an array of food options to Tri-Citians for 24 years.

For the ninth consecutive year, the Tri-Cities has spoken again by voting Ice Harbor Brewery as the “Best Microbrewery or Distillery” in the Tri-Cities.

There are two locations for Ice Harbor Brewing Co.: its original location in downtown Kennewick on Benton Street and its location on Clover Island.

Ice Harbor Brewing prides itself on keeping its selection of beer fresh and new for customers.

The company focuses on how to “improve the diversity and quality” of the beers to ensure this happens.

Ice Harbor is a brewing company that loves to give back to the community as well — whether it’s helping Boys and Girls Club, or something else, Ice Harbor wants to be involved.

Co-owner Mike Hall says, “I believe in giving back to the community. It’s the right thing to do.”

In a place that knows regulars by name, the servers “make sure everyone feels welcome.”

That feeds into the family-friendly environment and combines with a dedication to customers and product, making Ice Harbor Brewing the best in town.

1. Ice Harbor Brewery

☆ 9x winner! ☆

206 N. Benton St., Kennewick

509-582-5340

350 Clover Island Drive, Kennewick

509-586-3181

iceharbor.com

2. Bombing Range Brewery

2000 Logston Blvd., Suite 126, Richland

509-392-3377

bombingrangebrewing.com

3. White Bluff Brewery

2034 Logston Blvd., Richland

509-578-4558

whitebluffsbrewing.com