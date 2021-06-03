Readers' Choice
2021 Best MicroBrewery/Distillery: Ice Harbor Brewery
Ice Harbor Brewing Co., co-owned by Mike Hall and Bill Jaquish, has been serving beer and an array of food options to Tri-Citians for 24 years.
For the ninth consecutive year, the Tri-Cities has spoken again by voting Ice Harbor Brewery as the “Best Microbrewery or Distillery” in the Tri-Cities.
There are two locations for Ice Harbor Brewing Co.: its original location in downtown Kennewick on Benton Street and its location on Clover Island.
Ice Harbor Brewing prides itself on keeping its selection of beer fresh and new for customers.
The company focuses on how to “improve the diversity and quality” of the beers to ensure this happens.
Ice Harbor is a brewing company that loves to give back to the community as well — whether it’s helping Boys and Girls Club, or something else, Ice Harbor wants to be involved.
Co-owner Mike Hall says, “I believe in giving back to the community. It’s the right thing to do.”
In a place that knows regulars by name, the servers “make sure everyone feels welcome.”
That feeds into the family-friendly environment and combines with a dedication to customers and product, making Ice Harbor Brewing the best in town.
1. Ice Harbor Brewery
☆ 9x winner! ☆
206 N. Benton St., Kennewick
509-582-5340
350 Clover Island Drive, Kennewick
509-586-3181
iceharbor.com
2. Bombing Range Brewery
2000 Logston Blvd., Suite 126, Richland
509-392-3377
bombingrangebrewing.com
3. White Bluff Brewery
2034 Logston Blvd., Richland
509-578-4558
whitebluffsbrewing.com
