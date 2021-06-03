Readers' Choice 2021 Best Outdoor Dining: LU LU Craft Bar + Kitchen

Outdoor dining at LU LU Craft Bar + Kitchen.

LU LU Craft Bar + Kitchen customers taste the love of local.

This family-run operation’s simple philosophy of keeping it delicious, homemade, local with an elegant twist keeps LU LU holding the reins for the best outdoor dining award.

Cindy Goulet opened the eatery on Columbia Point in 2016, bringing along her roots from the family farm — Easterday Farms. Her daughter Paige Goulet oversees daily operations.

While taking in the view of the Columbia River on a sunny day with a glass of wine from the extensive wine menu of 80 local selections, customers can almost imagine a faint oink while eating the Pig Candy for how close the pig farm is from the restaurant — a mere 30 miles away and operated within the family. The beef served in the restaurant has the family touch being raised by family members.

Onions and potatoes also come from the family farm, while much of the other produce is delivered from a tight circle of trusted growers. A from-scratch menu can make anyone drool and a happy hour with a cold brew delight the after-work crowd on the patio.

1. LU LU Craft Bar + Kitchen

606 Columbia Point Drive, Richland

509-713-7880

lulucraftbar.com

2. Tagaris Winery and Taverna Tagaris

844 Tulip Lane, Richland

509-628-1619

tagariswines.com

3. Bookwalter’s

894 Tulip Lane, Richland

509-627-5000

bookwalterwines.com